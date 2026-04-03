Brazilian fruit exports brace for higher freight costs as season nears

Brazil's fruit export sector has so far avoided the full impact of rising freight costs linked to the Middle East conflict, as shipments are concentrated in the second half of the year.

Higher oil prices have increased transport costs in international trade, but limited export activity during the off-season has reduced immediate exposure. According to Abrafrutas, around 60 per cent of Brazil's fruit exports take place between September and December, with mango and melon shipments concentrated in this period.

"For most fruit exporters, the war 'didn't score points'," said Guilherme Coelho, president of the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Producers and Exporters, speaking at the Fruit Attraction event in São Paulo.

Shipments of the new harvest typically begin at the end of July, with volumes increasing from week 34, according to Leandro Perna, refrigerated cargo logistics manager at Maersk. "If things go well this week, the trend is that the [export] results will be positive [until the end of the harvest]."

Perna estimates maritime freight costs have risen by US$300 to US$600 per container, equivalent to around 10 per cent depending on cargo and destination. Air freight is also expected to increase, with aviation fuel prices projected to rise by 54 per cent in April.

Gold Fruit, based in Petrolina, is currently exporting only the Palmer mango variety, which is shipped year-round, while other mango varieties are not yet in season. CEO Mario Otsuka said freight rates are typically negotiated in advance. "People are already starting to complain," he said, referring to attempts by logistics operators to adjust pricing.

Europe remains the main export market for the company.

Transport costs have also increased in road logistics. According to Robson Araújo, executive director of Sebastião da Manga, truck freight rates have risen from R$28,000 (US$5,600) to R$32,000 (US$6,400) following the start of the conflict.

"If the war drags on for too long, it will complicate things too much for the sector," he said.

The sector is expected to face increased cost pressure as export volumes rise in the coming months.

Source: Globo Rural / Abrafrutas