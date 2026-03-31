Brazilian avocado exports set to grow with rising Hass production

Brazil's avocado sector is entering 2026 with expectations of higher export volumes, supported by production growth in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, and Paraná.

According to IBGE data for 2024, São Paulo produced 161,454 tons on 10,356 hectares, while Minas Gerais reached 135,624 tons on 8,053 hectares. Paraná produced 32,320 tons on 1,839 hectares. The sector projects an increase of around 60,000 tons in the upcoming harvest, with 40,000 to 45,000 tons expected for export. In the previous year, exports were approximately 25,000 tons.

Alberto Penariol, president of the Brazilian Avocado Association, said: "In the spring of 2025, Brazil had very favorable weather for avocados. And new areas are starting to come into production."

Production in Minas Gerais is concentrated in regions including Alto Paranaíba, Southern Minas Gerais, Triângulo Mineiro, Zona da Mata, and the Central Region. Alto Paranaíba accounted for 57,440 tons, or 42.35% of state production, followed by Southern Minas Gerais with 47,798 tons, or 35.24%.

Export activity is focused on Hass avocados, while tropical varieties such as Breda, Fortuna, Geada, Margarida, Ouro Verde, and Quintal are sold domestically. Hass avocados are suited to export due to their smaller size, thicker skin, and slower ripening, which supports transport.

Deny Sanábio of Emater-MG said: "Those thinking about exporting go straight for the Hass variety, which is the only one with demand. The other avocados are large, which goes against market trends."

He added that the fruit's climacteric characteristics support supply chain management. "The avocado is a climacteric fruit. This means that the fruit continues the ripening process after being removed from the plant."

Producers are also exploring higher altitude planting to extend harvest windows. In regions such as Serra da Mantiqueira, planting above 1,500 metres aims to extend supply beyond the standard February to October period.

In 2025, Minas Gerais exported 7,000 tons of avocados valued at US$12.8 million, representing increases of 160% in volume and 135% in value compared to 2024. The Netherlands and Argentina were the main destinations.

Government initiatives such as "Certifica Minas Frutas" and "Agroexporta" support compliance with international requirements and export market access.

Penariol said producers need to align production with market strategy. "I believe that a small and medium-sized producer has to be aligned in an end-to-end chain."

Source: Gazeta do Povo / Abrafrutas