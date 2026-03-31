Peruvian blueberry sector shifts focus to new varieties

The Peruvian blueberry season showed improved performance compared to the previous campaign, although some market-specific quality and condition issues were reported. According to Ignacio Santibáñez of QIMA Produce, commercial evaluation is shifting, with flavor becoming a central parameter alongside traditional metrics.

Speaking at the XXXIX International Blueberry Seminar in Lima, Santibáñez outlined how market requirements are evolving. While no major quality issues were recorded overall, certain attributes varied by destination. In China, some early-season shipments showed red fruit. In the United States, some dehydration was observed. In Europe, firmness remained the most closely monitored factor, with variations recorded during the season.

Santibáñez said, "Overall, this was a pretty good campaign compared to the previous one. No particularly significant quality or condition issues were observed, which is already a positive sign for the industry."

Firmness levels were generally stable but not uniform. Monitoring showed that fruit started the season with higher firmness, followed by declines in certain weeks, particularly towards the end of the year.

The role of flavor in market evaluation has increased. Santibáñez said: "Today, that's no longer enough. Flavor has become much more important, and that demands a more comprehensive evaluation." He added: "Before, it might have been secondary, but today it has become a central variable."

Evaluation now includes not only soluble solids but also the balance between sugar and acidity, with tasting becoming part of routine assessment in markets and storage facilities. This shift is also being observed in Europe, where flavor is receiving more attention.

Varietal development is also influencing market outcomes. New varieties are achieving higher prices and are becoming more relevant in commercial decisions. Santibáñez said varietal replacement is required to maintain competitiveness and align with market expectations.

Current new-generation varieties show consistent performance in size, flavor, and firmness, supporting market requirements. Santibáñez indicated that this consistency supports positioning in export markets.

He said: "I would say that varietal replacement is key and that, within what is economically feasible, producers should be attentive to moving in that direction."

The discussion at the Lima seminar also addressed the relationship between quality, condition, and market performance. The sector is adjusting evaluation criteria as markets place greater emphasis on eating quality and consistency.

Source: Blueberries Consulting