Hailstorms damage apple crops in Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, while hailstorms in some areas caused damage to fruit crops, particularly apples.

Rainfall occurred in parts of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, and Kangra districts. In Mandi district's Seraj area, heavier rainfall led to rising water levels in several rivulets after a few hours of rain.

Hailstorms were reported in areas including Kumarsain and Kotgarh in Shimla district, as well as the Seraj valley in Mandi district. These events affected fruit crops, with apple orchards among those impacted.

According to the meteorological centre in Shimla, the state recorded 93.1 mm of rainfall between March 1 and March 30, which is 17% below the normal level of 111.8 mm for the period.

Rain and thunderstorms also affected temperature levels across the state, with maximum temperatures remaining below normal in most areas. Shimla recorded a maximum of 15.8°C, 3.1°C below normal. Dharamshala recorded 21°C, 3.7°C below normal, while Manali recorded 18°C, 1.5°C below normal.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature at 29.2°C, which was 1.2°C below normal. Chamba recorded 18.6°C, 10.8°C below normal. Other locations also recorded below-normal temperatures, including Sundernagar at 26.2°C, Bhuntar at 24°C, Nahan at 25.1°C, Solan at 24.5°C, and Mandi at 27.6°C.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 1.6°C.

The meteorological department in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for light rain and snow at isolated locations on March 31, April 1, and April 2.

Source: The Times of India