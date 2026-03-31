Vietnam durian prices drop 40% as Thai supply rises in China

Durian prices have declined by 40% within a month following increased supply from Thailand in the Chinese market. Thailand, Vietnam's main competitor, has shipped large volumes after the start of its harvest.

Vietnamese farmers have also entered the harvest period. Monthong durian from the Mekong Delta is currently priced at VND95,000 (US$3.61) per kilogram, down 35 to 40% since the end of February. The Ri6 variety is priced at VND75,000, reflecting a decline of 25%.

Vietnamese growers typically prioritise exports to China, but current market conditions are shifting volumes to the domestic market. Increased local supply is placing pressure on prices, with some farmers selling below market levels due to expectations of further declines.

Hoa in Dong Thap Province sold her entire Ri6 orchard at VND55,000 per kilogram, representing a 21% decrease compared to the previous month. She delayed sales in anticipation of higher prices but eventually sold to secure returns.

According to Hoang, a trader in the same province, supply has doubled or tripled over the past two weeks following the start of harvesting.

Dang Phuc Nguyen, general secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, stated that Thailand's harvest runs from March to June. Output this year is expected to increase by 16% to 1.78 million tons, contributing to downward price movement.

Thai durians are gaining share in China, supported by improvements in quality and compliance with safety and traceability standards. China remains the largest importer of durians globally.

With China expected to tighten import standards from June 1, Vietnamese exporters are required to strengthen quality control to avoid shipment rejection.

Source: VNExpress