Blueberry nursery sees 35% growth ahead of autumn season

"The season has started in a peculiar way, as every day we have to deal with both the weather and the international situation. The general situation does not help when it comes to organising shipments and travel to the eastern part of the world, while the weather is increasingly uncertain. These fluctuations are complex to deal with at the nursery level, and present us with constant challenges," explains Matteo Molari, managing partner of G-Berries and Molari Società Agricola.

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With a view to an effective planning and management of all deliveries, however, it is already time to focus on the autumn blueberry season. "The past autumn delivery window and the first spring window had outstanding results for us, with a growth of around 35% compared to the previous year. So we are already looking forward to the next delivery window, which will start around mid-September. We advise all customers to plan their orders in good time. It will be a year of further growth, with a variety of packages that include both novelties and varieties of absolute importance on the market," continues Molari.

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"Starting with the Northern Highbush varieties, we strengthen our position in the distribution of important and very reliable varieties, ranging from the classic Duke to Top Shelf, Valor, Cargo, and the late Last Call. The value and market positioning of Top Shelf and Valor are really important, as they guarantee productivity and fruit quality. Cargo, on the other hand, is excellent if you aim for high volumes and a long shelf life. Then we have Blue Ribbon, which needs no introduction: it is a flexible variety, capable of adapting to different climates, with exceptional quality and a considerable appeal on the shelves," illustrates Valeria Girlando, technical nursery supervisor of Molari Soc.Agr..

© G-Berries Srl"As for the Southern Highbush varieties, we can only confirm the continuous growth of this segment. We have Ventura, which is still a point of reference in Southern Italy and other areas such as Spain. We have the last European batches of this variety available, so we invite those interested to get in touch. The portfolio also includes Cupla, which brings great earliness and consequent economic benefits to producers in Southern Italy," Molari further specifies.

"Finally, we would like to stress that the Naike Blueberry Club project is off to a great start: the Naike and Tafì varieties are performing exceptionally well, and we can't wait to see the first fruits. They are two very early, rustic, and vigorous varieties that can adapt well to different growing conditions. Naike has a longer production period, while Tafì is a more concentrated variety. Today we find them in the fields in Sicily and in the Huelva area in pots, bags, and in soil."

"We have already planned new projects for the end of the year in Puglia, Calabria, and Morocco, as well as new transplants in the Huelva area. These two varieties are managed through a closed Club, consisting of 6 companies in Europe and Africa. We still have a slot available and are now in negotiations with some interested companies."

For more information

G-Berries srl

Via Carlo Cattaneo 617

Cesena (FC) - Italy

[email protected]

www.gberries.it