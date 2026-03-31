Costa Rica boosts agri exports with digital campaign

Consumer expectations in global food markets are shifting, with sustainability, traceability, and production standards increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, particularly in Europe.

Costa Rica is expanding its agricultural export strategy by combining sustainability credentials with digital platforms to connect with international buyers. Digital marketplaces are playing a role in linking exporters with consumers, while supporting market access for products such as bananas and pineapples.

The country has implemented a campaign focused on promoting agricultural products through direct consumer engagement and digital channels. The initiative was supported through collaboration with Amazon, using digital tools across platforms, including Fire TV, Alexa, and online retail systems in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany.

The campaign also included retail activations across supermarket chains such as Tesco, Morrisons, Ahorramás, Bonpreu, and Handelshof, alongside digital promotion and influencer activity introducing products such as pineapple, cassava, and bananas.

High-traffic activations and digital campaigns generated nearly 88 million impressions and reached more than 40 million people across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Costa Rica's export positioning is linked to its environmental framework. The country has more than 30 environmental protection laws, including a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment system. It also reports the lowest CO₂ emissions intensity per dollar of exports in Latin America.

The banana sector accounts for €1 billion (US$1.09 billion) in export value, representing 33 per cent of agricultural exports and 1 per cent of GDP. Banana production occupies less than 1 per cent of the national territory and contributes to the protection of more than 14,500 hectares of forest.

Pineapple production, where Costa Rica is a leading exporter, reflects the integration of sustainability, technology, and resource management across the value chain.

The approach combines digital distribution, retail presence, and production standards to support export growth and market access.

Source: euronews