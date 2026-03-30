Brazilian apple imports rise as EU exports grow

Apple imports to Brazil remain high, while the share of domestic supply in the market is declining. At the same time, exports from the European Union are increasing, reinforcing the position of European producers in one of the EU's main non-EU markets.

Brazil becomes more reliant on imported apples

ABPM, the Brazilian apple growers' association, reports a rise in fresh apple imports in recent seasons. Brazil imported 153,707 tons in 2022/2023, increasing to 235,120 tons in 2023/2024 and remaining at 200,000 tons in 2024/2025.

At the same time, the share of domestic supply fell to 75–78% of total market availability, indicating a growing role for imports in meeting demand in Brazil.

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EU apple exports to Brazil increase

European Commission (DG AGRI) data shows that the EU exported 81,206 tons of fresh apples to Brazil in the 2024/2025 season. In the first five months of the 2025/2026 season (August to December 2025), exports reached 61,461 tons, equivalent to around 76% of the total recorded in the previous season.

Italy remains the leading EU supplier to the Brazilian market, exporting 42,664 tons in 2024/2025 and 32,387 tons in the first months of the 2025/2026 season.

EU apples at Anuga Select Brazil 2026

The Brazilian market is reflected in the campaign "It's Apple Day Today! Discover apples from the European Union", co-funded by the EU. A key activity is participation in Anuga Select Brazil 2026 in São Paulo from April 7 to 9, 2026. The previous edition recorded more than 16,000 visitors from 63 countries and over 510 exhibitors from 38 countries.

At the stand, visitors will be able to sample apples, participate in B2B meetings, and receive information on EU quality control systems, food safety standards, and production practices.

A press event is scheduled during the fair to present updated market data and outline EU–Brazil trade developments.

For more information:

EU Apples

Tel: +48 696 859 993

Email: [email protected]

www.euapples.eu