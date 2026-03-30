Cyprus potato exports hit by higher shipping costs and harvest delays

Potato growers in Cyprus are facing increased export costs and logistical constraints, with shipping rates rising and affecting margins, according to industry representative Andreas Karyos.

"It is affecting [us] because the costs associated with shipping potatoes abroad have increased, resulting in higher costs and lower potential profits," he said. The situation has also led to delays in shipments to markets including Austria, Belgium, and Germany, where retailers include Cypriot potatoes in seasonal programs.

"If we cannot supply them, they may remove them from these programs," Karyos said, adding that delays could affect shelf presence during the April to June export window.

Weather conditions are also impacting production. Rainfall has delayed harvesting of early crops, particularly smaller potatoes intended for both domestic and export markets. "It would be wrong to complain about the fact that we have had quite a bit of rain recently throughout Cyprus," he said, "the only problem caused by the rainfall is that there are many small potatoes ready for harvesting, which are needed for both the domestic and international markets, yet they cannot be harvested."

Additional weather factors, including wind and sea salt, have affected fields in Ormidia, Xylofagou, Liopetri, and Sotira. Further rainfall forecast until Easter may support reservoir levels, which remain low after a limited water supply over the past two years.

"Unfortunately, for the past two years, we haven't received a single drop of water from the reservoirs due to the serious water supply problem," Karyos said.

Production area has already been reduced following low water availability in the previous season, while costs have increased. Delays in harvesting may affect availability and pricing. "The delay in harvesting the potatoes may lead to an increase in their price," he said.

Growers are also awaiting discussions with the government regarding support measures linked to higher costs and reduced production. According to Karyos, these discussions were paused due to the foot and mouth disease situation and are expected to resume.

Source: Cyprus Mail