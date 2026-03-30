Russia blocks Chilean stone fruit, rejects Serbian apples over labeling issues

Russian phytosanitary authorities have banned the release of multiple fruit consignments following the detection of a quarantine disease and labeling violations. At the Port of St. Petersburg, inspectors identified signs of infection in five consignments of fresh plums and one consignment of nectarines from Chile, with a total volume of 134 tonnes. Laboratory testing confirmed the presence of Monilinia fructicola, the causal agent of brown rot. The affected fruit was denied entry to prevent the spread of the disease within the Eurasian Economic Union.

In a separate case at the Ubylinka border crossing in the Pskov region, an 18.6-tonne shipment of fresh apples from Serbia was rejected. Inspectors found that the variety information on the product labels did not match the details provided in the phytosanitary certificate. The shipment was returned to the exporter in accordance with phytosanitary regulations.

Source: 178.fsvps.gov.ru