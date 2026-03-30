"Sales of red onions more challenging than yellow onions"

The onion market is currently going through a somewhat more challenging period. "Nevertheless, a considerable volume of onions is still moving, and we are able to continue operations smoothly," says Gerard Vos of Vos Onions from Veen. "Traditionally, demand tends to pick up after March, so we hope the market will improve as demand increases, and it becomes more difficult to source the better batches."

© Vos Onions

"From a quality perspective, the onions are not disappointing; everything simply arrived a bit earlier this season. For now, supply remains relatively high, but prices have stabilised. The situation for red onions is still more difficult than for yellow onions; there is currently more than enough availability of reds," Gerard says. "However, the onion market has surprised us before. There have been floods in Morocco, which could lead to earlier demand from African countries. Now that Ramadan has ended, exports to that region may also increase."

Vos Onions supplies exporters with yellow, red, and pink Crimsun onions from its new sorting and packaging facility in Veen. Five Flikweert graders are operating in the new 2,000 m² building, which has a total floor area of 3,500 m². "These are performing to our full satisfaction. In the coming weeks, we will also begin piloting ScalSoft's new ERP system, CropVantage, which has been developed specifically for the onion sector."

For more information:

Gerard Vos

Vos Onions

Bagijnhof 66

4264 AZ Veen

Tel: +31 41 669 11 97

[email protected]