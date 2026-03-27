Russia rejects avocado and grape shipments over document discrepancies

Russian phytosanitary authorities have blocked two fruit consignments at the Ubylinka border crossing in the Pskov region due to inconsistencies in documentation and labeling. A 20-tonne shipment of fresh avocados, transported from the Netherlands with Peru listed as the country of origin, failed inspection after discrepancies were found between the phytosanitary certificate and labeling regarding the consignee. The consignment was denied entry into Russia.

In a separate case, an 18.7-tonne shipment of fresh grapes, also shipped via the Netherlands and originating from Peru, was rejected after inconsistencies were identified between exporter details in the phytosanitary certificate and those on the product labels. Both consignments were barred from entering the Russian market in line with phytosanitary regulations.

Source: 178.fsvps.gov.ru