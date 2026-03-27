Chile expands Olivo cold storage capacity to 33,000 pallets

Emergent Cold LatAm has expanded its Olivo cold storage facility in Santiago, Chile, increasing capacity to 33,000 pallet positions. The site, located in Maipú, is now the company's largest automated cold storage facility for frozen products in Chile and the region.

The expansion is part of ongoing infrastructure development in response to demand for temperature-controlled storage and distribution. The facility serves retail, food service, and traditional distribution channels in central Chile.

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"We see increasing demand for temperature-controlled food storage and distribution solutions, which makes cold chain infrastructure development a key element for various productive sectors," said Alain Eichmann, Managing Director of Emergent Cold LatAm's Andean region. "The expansion of Olivo complements our cold chain network in the country, allowing us to meet the needs of major clients who require agile logistics solutions for distribution in central Chile."

Emergent Cold LatAm operates nine cold storage facilities in Chile, from Casablanca to Puerto Varas, with a total capacity of 155,000 pallet positions. The company entered the Chilean market in 2021 and expanded its operations through acquisitions in 2023. In 2024, it completed a cold storage facility in Talcahuano.

The Olivo facility includes an automated pallet handling and storage system designed to manage high volumes, reduce handling errors, and improve safety by limiting manual intervention. The system also supports space utilisation and real-time inventory tracking.

In terms of sustainability, part of the facility has EDGE Zero Carbon certification, with energy sourced from a renewable supply. The expansion has also achieved EDGE Advanced certification, indicating reductions in energy and water use and lower embodied carbon in construction materials. The company aims to extend EDGE Zero Carbon certification to the entire facility.

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