Brazilian Gala apple prices ease as supply increases

During the winter of 2025, low and stable temperatures supported orchard development, increasing the production outlook for the 2025/26 season. After a spring and early summer with low incidence of Glomerella leaf spot and other diseases, the first Gala harvests in the Southern region in February showed fruit meeting expected standards, with output exceeding the losses recorded over the past two years.

With the increase in domestic supply, prices declined throughout February. By the end of the month, prices for large-sized Gala, Category 1, had fallen by 20.28%, based on the average across grading regions.

In contrast, the first half of March showed greater price stability. This is linked to the lower price levels reached, as in some categories and size grades, prices approached production cost levels. The stabilisation may also be associated with the conclusion of the Gala harvest, which has gradually reduced the volume sent to storage facilities on a weekly basis.

Despite this, the volume of stored Gala remains high, which may support price stability in the coming weeks. For April, even with the intensification of Fuji apple harvests and increased market supply, Gala trading activity is expected to remain steady.

Source: HFBrasil