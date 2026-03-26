Auchan Retail’s revenue driven by strong international performance

UK: McCain launches 'Mr Chippy' van serving ice cream covered chips

Frozen food manufacturer McCain has announced the launch of a limited edition ice cream van serving french fries dipped in soft serve ice cream. This comes after research from McCain revealed that one in four Brits (24.8%) would be open to dunking their chips in ice cream.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

UK: Morrisons lifts Q1 sales and flags risks from global events

Supermarket Morrisons reported an improvement in underlying sales growth in its first quarter of 2025/2026 and said it is monitoring "current international events" for potential effects on shoppers and supply chains. In the trading update for the quarter that ended 25 January, the company said its like-for-like (LfL) sales increased 2.8%. Total sales during the 13-week period were up 2.6% to £4.1bln ($5.48bln).

Source: retail-insight-network.com

Fresh food expansion requires closer supplier collaboration, Wolt says

ESM: European Supermarket Magazine spoke with Athanasios Bilalis, global head of Wolt Market, about the strategy behind the expansion, the operational challenges of scaling fresh categories, and changing customer expectations in the quick-commerce segment. Its latest assortment includes more fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and fish, locally produced items, affordable alternatives and branded products, alongside offers such as zero delivery fees above certain basket sizes.

Source: esmmagazine.com

International growth and French transformation drive Auchan's full-year performance

Auchan Retail's revenue reached €32bln in 2025, a 1.5% increase year-on-year, driven by strong international performance, offsetting the impact of revitalisation efforts in France. EBITDA grew by 16.1% year-on-year, to €1bln, which the company attributed to effective cost control.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Co-op warns of weak consumer confidence from geopolitical instability

The group, which is owned by its 6.2mln members and trades from more than 2,500 stores, said it planned to cut £200mln of operating costs this year to help it return to profitability and better cope with volatility. Co-op also said that its CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq would step down at the end of March after four years in the role and it named Kate Allum, a board member, as interim group CEO. For 2025, Co-op reported an underlying operating loss of £35mln, compared to the £131mln of profit it made the previous year, on revenues which fell 2.3% to £11bln.

Source: rte.ie

Spain: Hiperber expands Novelda logistics hub to fuel growth

Spanish supermarket chain Hiperber has expanded its logistics platform in Novelda, investing nearly €6mln to add 8,000 square metres, bringing the total area to 20,000 square metres. This expansion significantly boosts the company's logistics capacity, enabling it to support the projected growth of its supermarket chain in the coming years.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Carrefour stores sold off in Italy will become Carrefour again after all

As of December 1, 2025, the sale of Carrefour's Italian stores to NewPrinces Group has officially been finalized for 270mln euros. Yet the Carrefour name will remain above the door for the time being. The two parties have signed a licensing agreement, allowing NewPrinces to use the brand name and distribution network for the next three years, as reported by LSA.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Sainsbury's reveal 56% of Brits are elevating hot cross buns with bold pairings this Easter

Sainsbury's reported: "These are the top five unconventional combinations topping the nation's wishlist: Crispy bacon and maple syrup (25%); Chilli jam and cheese (20%); Smoked salmon and herbed cream cheese (17%); Smashed avocado with chilli flakes (14%); Jalapeño and whipped feta (11%)".

Source: corporate.sainsburys.co.uk

China: ALDI hits a major milestone with its 100th store opening

Aldi China, after seven years of deep cultivation and expansion, has finally reached the 100-store milestone in the Chinese market. On March 21, 2026, ALDI opened two new stores in Zhenjiang (Jiangsu Province) and one in the Minhang District of Shanghai, officially bringing its national total to 100. ALDI utilizes a "Gold Standard Fruit" selection system, evaluating produce across six dimensions (freshness, appearance, aroma, shelf life, sweetness, and texture) to ensure consistent quality.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

US: National Co+op Grocer is recertified as B Corp

Coinciding with National B Corp Month in March, National Co+op Grocers (NCG), a business services cooperative for food co-ops in the United States, has achieved recertification as a Certified B Corporation.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Walmart Canada is offering up two Easter Meals for lower than our last year's price

Walmart Canada reported: "Walmart Canada is here to help make hosting for Easter more affordable. From March 26 - April 8, 2026, we're offering two Easter meals for less than our last year's price, each designed to feed a crowd of 10! Feed 10 for under $6 per person: A delicious centre-of-the-plate protein: Great Value bone in ham, 4.1-5kg (9-11 lbs); Veggie Sides: yellow potatoes, carrots, onions, broccoli or cauliflower; Delicious fixings: Franco American gravy, Your Fresh Market butter flavour dinner rolls, and San Benedetto sparkling or still water; Sweet treats: Your Fresh Market pie and Nestle Parlour frozen dessert. Feed 10 for under $7 per person: A delicious centre-of-the-plate protein: Two Your Fresh Market Atlantic salmon sides, 1.02kg (2.25lbs) each, lemon; Sides and drinks to round out the meal: brussels sprouts, Ben's Original Converted long grain rice, San Benedetto sparkling or still water; Sweet treats: Your Fresh Market pie and Nestle Parlour frozen dessert".

Source: walmartcanada.ca

US: Associated Wholesale Grocers sees $11.6bln in net sales

Associated Wholesale Grocers Inc. (AWG) has revealed that it logged net sales of $11.6bln, a 0.63% increase, and consolidated company sales of $12.2bln, up 0.91% on a comparable basis. The cooperative distributed a record $293.1mln of year-end patronage right after its Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Source: progressivegrocer.com