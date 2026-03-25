Bangladeshi Sunshine potato yields rise 30% in Nabinagar

Demonstration trials of the Sunshine potato variety (BADC Potato-1) in Nabinagar upazila, Brahmanbaria, have shown higher yields compared to traditional varieties.

The trials were conducted under the Sustainable Agricultural Technology Expansion in the Cumilla Region project. Five demonstration plots covering five bighas were established in areas including the municipality, Bitghar, Ibrahimpur, and Natghar unions to compare yield performance.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), potatoes were cultivated on around 285 hectares in the upazila this season. The Sunshine variety recorded a yield increase of approximately 30 per cent compared to standard varieties. Demonstration plots produced yields of 35 to 40 tons per hectare, with an average output of around three maunds per decimal.

The variety reaches maturity within 65 to 70 days, allowing earlier market supply. It produces medium-sized tubers with yellow flesh and smooth skin, and can be stored at room temperature for four to five months.

Farmers participating in the trials reported positive results. Amir Hossain from Nurjahanpur village said, "I used to cultivate Diamond potatoes, but this year I switched to the Sunshine variety with guidance from the agriculture office. The yield has been good, and I expect strong market demand."

Firoza Begum from Ibrahimpur union said, "From 33 decimals of land, I harvested over 100 maunds of potatoes. The short growing period and good yield have made this variety highly profitable."

Nabinagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Jahangir Alam Liton said, "The Sunshine variety (BADC Potato-1) is a high-yielding, short-duration crop with an average maturity period of 65 to 70 days. It is a superior variety, producing over three maunds per decimal on average. Due to its satisfactory yield, cultivation of this variety will be expanded further next year."

Officials noted that November is the recommended planting period, with seed requirements of around 200 to 210 kilograms per bigha. They added that seed treatment and the use of sprouted seed can further influence yield outcomes.

The trials indicate that the adoption of improved varieties and cultivation practices is being assessed to support production in the region.

Source: Daily Sun