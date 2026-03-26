Brazil draws North African fruit exporters to São Paulo fair

The Latin American fruit market, particularly Brazil's, is attracting exporters from Egypt and Morocco, as shown by participation at Fruit Attraction in São Paulo. The event is taking place at the São Paulo Expo & Convention Center from March 24 to 26.

Egypt organized a pavilion with 15 booths. Among the participants is Palm Egypt, which is presenting its fruit range, including dates. The company, based in Menoufia, north of Cairo, manages its full production chain from cultivation to shipment. "I'm in São Paulo for the first time. We see Brazil as the largest business environment in Latin America. I came to explore cooperation opportunities, especially in the dates market," said general manager Maamoun Mansour.

© Fruit Attraction

Palm Egypt exports 800 tons annually to markets including Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, Spain, France, and Canada. "Global consumption of dates is diversifying and growing, and we see Brazil as a very promising market," Mansour told ANBA.

El Moughrabi is attending the fair for the second time, following its participation in 2025. The company already exports to Brazil, with volumes doubling each year, although shipments remain smaller than those to Asia and Europe. "We want to expand our market in Latin America, especially in Brazil," said general manager Ahmed El Maghraby, noting that consumption in the country remains at a niche level. He added that the event provides opportunities to connect with buyers for oranges, tangerines, and lemons.

Citrus is also a focus for Egypt's Daltex. Regional commercial manager Randa El Gabry said the company attended the first edition of the fair in 2024 and began exhibiting the following year. It has already secured business in Brazil and supplies clients across the country. "Brazil is a large market for citrus, especially due to last year's issues. We want to supply the domestic market during the off-season: when the harvest ends here, it begins in Egypt, and we can export here," she said.

Both Daltex and El Moughrabi pointed to reduced Brazilian citrus production as an opportunity. Production has been affected in recent years by greening, along with dry weather and other diseases, leading to lower yields.

Moroccan exporter Zalar Farms is also seeking to expand its position in Brazil. The company began supplying tangerines to the country last year and currently exports around one container per week between mid-January and mid-April. According to Commercial and Logistics Director Imane Rincon Sanchez, volumes could increase to five containers per week during that period. "The Brazilian market has enormous potential," she said.

According to El Maghraby, the conflict in the Middle East has not yet disrupted routes from North Africa to Brazil. However, it has led to higher insurance costs and container shortages, as equipment remains tied up in Middle Eastern ports.

Source: ANBA