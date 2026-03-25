Kuwait launches supply corridor with 4.5 ton shipment

Jazeera Airways has launched a new supply corridor to Kuwait via Qaisumah Airport, transporting its first shipment of 4.5 tons of fresh fruit and vegetables from Chennai.

According to CEO Barathan Pasupathi, the goods were flown to Saudi Arabia and then transported overland into Kuwait. This route is intended to maintain the flow of perishable products despite airspace and operational restrictions.

Pasupathi said the corridor supports supply chain continuity and the movement of essential imports during the current regional conditions.

The operation involved coordination with aviation authorities, customs officials, and logistics partners across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and India. Scheduling measures were implemented to preserve product quality during transit.

Pasupathi also acknowledged the role of government entities in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in facilitating the operation.

Source: Arab Times Kuwait