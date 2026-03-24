Ecuador launches program to support Andean blueberry conservation

The Andean blueberry (Vaccinium floribundum), known locally as agraz, is a wild fruit native to Ecuador's Andean highlands and is linked to both cultural use and ecosystem dynamics.

According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, the fruit is associated with increasing harvesting pressure and challenges within the páramo ecosystem. In response, the Sacha Ñawi initiative has been introduced to support conservation of wild edible species and their related cultivated varieties, while creating economic opportunities for rural communities.

The project forms part of a broader program on the conservation and sustainable use of crop wild relatives and edible wild species. It is implemented with the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the National Agricultural Research Institute, with financial support from the Global Environment Facility and execution by the Food and Agriculture Organization of Ecuador, in collaboration with universities, public institutions, and community groups.

The program focuses on strengthening institutional frameworks for the conservation and use of wild species and integrating them into national and local planning. It also aims to support agrobiodiversity and rural livelihoods.

The Andean blueberry is a focus of the project due to its role in local food systems. It is used in products such as colada morada, consumed during the Day of the Dead. The species grows in high-altitude páramo environments and has not been widely domesticated, with harvesting largely dependent on wild collection during September and October.

Rising demand for products such as beverages and processed items has increased harvesting activity, raising concerns about long-term supply. The project has initiated activities in Cotacachi canton in Imbabura province, including the assessment of genetic diversity to identify conservation priorities.

Work is also underway to develop frameworks for sustainable harvesting and to support planning for other wild edible species. The project includes measures to support value chain development through market access and improved organization among producers.

Additional activities are taking place in Archidona, Tena, and Arosemena Tola in Napo province, within Andean and Amazonian ecosystems. The program aims to balance conservation with the continued use of natural resources by local communities.

Source: Dominica News Online