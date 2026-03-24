Belarus retail introduces red bananas from Ecuador

Red bananas have appeared in retail stores in Belarus, offering an alternative to standard varieties in terms of appearance and taste.

The product is currently available in an Evroopt store in Minsk, imported from Ecuador. The retail price is 10.99 rubles per kilogram (US$3.40), compared to lower prices for standard bananas. A single banana is priced at around 1.5 rubles (US$0.46).

Red bananas have a different texture and flavor profile, described as more creamy with berry notes, although they remain comparable to conventional bananas in general characteristics.

According to Telegraf.news, red bananas are not genetically modified but belong to a group of natural varieties that have existed for hundreds of years. Modern bananas originate from Musa acuminata and Musa balbisiana, with red bananas classified under Musa acuminata.

These varieties are less common in retail due to uneven ripening and higher handling requirements, which limit their suitability for large-scale export.

Ripening characteristics differ from standard bananas. Red bananas require more time to ripen and are often sold while still firm. Optimal ripeness is reached at room temperature when the fruit softens and the skin darkens.

In terms of composition, red bananas contain higher levels of beta-carotene, estimated at three to five times that of standard bananas, contributing to the color of the pulp. They also contain 15 to 20 per cent more vitamin C.

The glycemic index is slightly lower, estimated at 45 to 50, compared to 55 to 60 for yellow bananas, due to a higher content of resistant starch, which breaks down more slowly.

Source: Hawa Hiba