Nepal banana crops hit by storm damage worth over US$300,000

A storm that hit Chitwan on March 16 caused damage to banana crops valued at over Rs 40 million (US$300,000), according to local authorities. Assessments conducted on Wednesday and Thursday covered 20 affected banana farms, said Mahesh Regmi, chief of the National Agriculture Modernisation Programme Implementation Unit in Chitwan.

The damage affected banana-growing areas in Bharatpur Metropolitan City, Ratnanagar Municipality, Khairahani Municipality, and Kalika Municipality. Some farms reported losses of up to 88 per cent, with overall damage estimated at 43.35 per cent.

Banana cultivation in the district covers approximately 2,000 hectares. Around 700 farmers are engaged in commercial banana production in Chitwan.

According to Banana Super Zone Coordinator Bishnu Hari, commercial growers have been affected by the storm, while compensation delays are adding pressure. Farmers have not yet received compensation from the previous year and remain uncertain about when payments will be made.

Insurance claims submitted so far total around Rs 40 million (US$300,000). Authorities indicated that the full extent of the damage is still being assessed as additional applications are submitted. Some farmers do not have insurance coverage.

Source: The Himalayan Times