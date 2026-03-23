Peruvian blueberry sector faces rising logistics costs and route disruptions

At the 39th International Blueberry Seminar in Lima, logistics was identified as a key factor for export performance in the Peruvian blueberry sector. Industry representatives highlighted that transit time, arrival condition, and market timing directly affect returns, shifting logistics from a cost factor to a strategic component.

Mario Salazar, President of Chavín Agricultural and director of the Civil Association Frío Aéreo, pointed to increased freight costs, route instability, and competition from China as the main pressures on the sector. "This is a very relevant issue. In Peru, the hub status is often highlighted due to the existence of ports like Chancay, Callao, or Paita, but the key point is not just the port infrastructure itself, but the actual capacity of that network to sustain efficient, predictable, and competitive operations."

He noted that rising freight rates are already impacting exporters. "Recently, for example, we were informed of increases of around US$500 above usual rates, linked to the price of oil." In addition, route disruptions linked to geopolitical tensions, port congestion, and diversions are affecting delivery times and product condition.

Salazar explained that logistics now directly affects commercial outcomes. "Because in an industry like blueberries, it's not enough to produce volume or to produce well at the source. Today, it's also necessary to ensure that the fruit reaches the right market, at the right time, and under the right conditions." Delays or quality losses can result in lower prices or reduced competitiveness.

Exporters are therefore placing more emphasis on route planning and contingency management. "Today, it's no longer enough to project those theoretical timeframes; we have to evaluate how achievable they are under current conditions." He added that preparation is required to respond to route changes and cargo diversions.

China remains an important market, but its role is changing. According to Salazar, China is expanding its own blueberry production and is also targeting other Asian markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, and Japan. This is increasing competition for Peruvian exporters beyond the Chinese market.

In response, the sector is focusing on production advantages such as shorter production cycles and favorable growing conditions. At the same time, structural challenges remain, including investment levels and access for smaller producers. Blueberry production requires investments of between US$80,000 and US$100,000 per hectare, limiting participation to medium and large operations.

Salazar also pointed to technology-driven production systems as a potential pathway. Greenhouse systems can reduce water use, limit exposure to weather events, and allow for more precise control of crop variables such as light, humidity, and nutrition.

He concluded that industry events remain relevant for knowledge exchange and alignment. At the Lima seminar, logistics was linked directly to commercial outcomes, reinforcing that competitiveness depends not only on production but also on managing costs, routes, and market access.

Source: Blueberries Consulting