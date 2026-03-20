Biedronka considers acquiring parts of Carrefour’s franchise network

Discounters to lead global grocery growth through to 2030, IGD says

Discounters will remain the fastest-growing physical grocery channel globally through to 2030, with annual growth expected to outpace the wider grocery market, according to new research from IGD. Analysis from IGD's Global discount trends 2026 report found the discount channel will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% to 2030, almost a full percentage point ahead of the wider grocery market's 4.0%. The report said the global grocery landscape will continue to shift as major players including Aldi and Lidl expand further. Together, the two retailers are projected to generate a combined $334bln (about £249bln) in sales by 2030.

Source: retailgazette.co.uk

Sweden: Coop taps HonestBox technology platform for unmanned and hybrid stores initiative

Coop Sweden has chosen HonestBox as the technology platform supplier for its 24/7 unmanned and hybrid stores programme. The first pilot stores are now in operation. The next step in the collaboration is to continue the migration of existing stores and the roll-out to new units.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

E. Leclerc consolidates French grocery leadership with 24.8% market share: Worldpanel

E. Leclerc consolidated its leadership in the French grocery market with a 0.4-point gain to capture 24.8% of the market in the latest four weeks, according to Worldpanel by Numerator. E. Leclerc stores added more than 600,000 households, supported by a better perception of product choice.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Poland: Biedronka eyes Carrefour deal

Biedronka, owned by Jeronimo Martins, plans to exceed 4,000 stores in Poland this year while considering acquiring parts of Carrefour's franchise network - potentially around 30% of its local assets. CEO Luis Araújo said the move could support Polish entrepreneurs, though regulatory hurdles may arise.

Source: wbj.pl via pb.pl

Dingdong appoints Song Wang as new CEO: A fresh leadership in Chinese e-grocery space

Dingdong, a fresh grocery e-commerce organization, announced the appointment of Song Wang as its new CEO. This change in leadership comes after Changlin Liang, the company's founder, stepped down from his role as CEO, though he will maintain his position as chairman of the board.

Source: retailnews.asia

Spar Albania joins delivery platform Wolt

Spar Albania, the largest supermarket chain in the country, has added its products to the food and consumer goods delivery plaform Wolt, the platform's general manager for Albania and Kosovo, Lisandri Dragoj, said.

Source: seenews.com

Britain's independent takeaways serve up £28bln boost as platform hits 2bln orders

Just Eat reported: "Just Eat, the UK's original online takeaway delivery service, turns 20 this year. Major milestone of 2bln orders reached as platforms surpasses 100,000 options for customers, from takeaway favourites and weekly groceries to health & beauty and electronics".

Source: newsroom.justeattakeaway.com

Just Eat UK connects with Amazon's new Alexa+ assistant to bring voice ordering to customers

Just Eat Takeaway.com in the UK has announced a collaboration with Alexa+, Amazon's new generative AI powered voice assistant. Customers will be able to order from its 100,000 partner brands through any enabled Alexa+ device.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

China: Alibaba Group announces December quarter 2025 results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Revenue was RMB284,843mln (US$40,732mln), an increase of 2% year-over-year. Income from operations was RMB10,645mln (US$1,522mln), a decrease of 74% yearover-year, primarily due to the decrease in adjusted EBITA.

Source: alibabagroup.com

A plan to promote produce's hidden value

Price sensitivity is complicating the merchandising of fruits and vegetables. While many consumers perceive fresh produce to be an expensive snack or meal component, selections are more financially friendly than many center store alternatives and operators should share that message, said Russell Zwanka, associate professor of food marketing and director of the food marketing program at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Shoppers, for instance, can often purchase a clamshell of fresh greens for under $4, a bagged salad kit for under $3, and several bananas for about $2, he said, while a six-ounce bag of salty snacks can cost about $5. "Retailers need to say how a healthier alternative can also be affordable", Zwanka said.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Hannaford Supermarkets donates record 29mln pounds of food to local hunger relief organizations in 2025

Hannaford Supermarkets reported: "In a demonstration of continued care for its communities, Hannaford Supermarkets announced it donated nearly 29mln pounds of food to local food banks and pantries throughout the Northeast in 2025. A key component of Hannaford's food donation work is its Fresh Rescue program. Through the program, all 188 Hannaford stores donate nutritious, quality unsold food - including fresh produce, meat and dairy products - to local food pantry partners daily".

Source: globenewswire.com

US: Save Mart unveils remodeled Madera store with expanded fresh, prepared foods offering

The Save Mart Companies has completed a remodel of its Madera store, introducing new fresh departments, expanded prepared food options and a broader assortment tailored to local customer preferences as the regional grocer continues investing in store upgrades. The store has also expanded its produce section, with a greater emphasis on ready-to-eat and prepared items such as fruit parfaits, guacamole and salsa.

Source: massmarketretailers.com

US: Winn Dixie, Amazon now offer grocery delivery to more areas in Florida

Amazon and Winn Dixie have expanded their grocery delivery partnership to additional communities in Florida, including the Tampa Bay region, the companies said. The service is now available in Hillsborough, Pasco, North Pinellas, Polk, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Cities included in the expansion are Tampa, Brandon, Plant City, Tarpon Springs, Port Richey, Lakeland, Bradenton and Sarasota, along with surrounding areas. Through the collaboration, customers can order more than 15,000 Winn Dixie grocery items on Amazon's platform. The selection includes produce, meat, store-brand products and other grocery items, along with Amazon's existing household goods.

Source: supermarketnews.com