Brazilian onion planting delayed in Triângulo Mineiro and Cristalina

The sowing of onion fields for the 2026 crop is progressing in the Triângulo Mineiro region (MG) and in Cristalina (GO), although at a slower pace than usual and with some delays. Planting typically starts in December and intensifies in the first months of the year, but this season has been affected by multiple factors.

Financial results from the previous two seasons have reduced available capital for part of the grower base, while opportunistic producers have exited the market. This has led to reduced input purchases, expectations of a smaller planted area, and a more cautious approach to investment decisions for the current season.

In addition, high rainfall volumes at the start of the year have limited field operations and delayed planting activities. These conditions have affected the overall pace of sowing in both regions.

The impact of these factors is expected to be reflected in the coming months. Harvest is anticipated to begin around mid-May, with supply likely to remain limited initially and increase from mid-June onwards. There is also the possibility of temporary overlap in supply calendars with other producing regions, including the Northeast and São Paulo.

Source: HFBrasil