Indian mango crop in Telangana hit by weather and pest pressure

Mango growers in Jagtial and the former Warangal districts are facing the possibility of a second consecutive crop loss due to erratic weather, pest pressure, and unseasonal cold spells that led to flower drop. In Jagtial district, where orchards cover around 14,973 hectares, officials reported that the November to January flowering window was delayed, with only 5 to 10 per cent of trees flowering on time due to low night temperatures and wide day-to-night variations.

Rainfall in the final months of last year maintained high soil moisture levels, while cyclonic conditions disrupted flowering. In areas where flowering occurred, the absence of consistent afternoon heat affected fruit set. In February, pest pressure increased. Extended winter conditions and heavy morning dew contributed to the spread of Thrips and Leafhoppers, along with sooty mould caused by honeydew. In some areas, up to 90 per cent of flowers turned black and withered.

District horticulture officer, Warangal, Shankar, called for intervention. "The weather has been favourable for pests like Thrips and Hoppers. Farmers are advised to adopt strict management practices to save the remaining fruit set. They are recommended for installing blue sticky traps for Thrips and spraying a mix of 5ml Neem oil or 2ml Fipronil per liter of water. For Hoppers, 2ml of Buprofezin per litre is essential," he stated.

Farmers indicate that losses may exceed last year, when delayed flowering and high temperatures reduced output by nearly half. Ramesh, a mango farmer from Narsampet, said, "We saw a very good initial flowering and hoped to recover the losses of the last three years. But the sudden cold and the 'Teane Manchu' (honeydew) have ruined everything. We have spent thousands on pesticides, but the flowers are still falling. With the windstorms that started early this summer, they have nothing left to harvest."

Durgaiah, a farmer from Jagtial, said, "Jagtial is a hub that attracts traders from Delhi and all over India. If the yield is this low, the market will collapse, and mango farmers won't even cover their investment costs."

Telangana's mango sector generates around US$180 million in trade, with an annual production of 1.03 million tons. Current pest pressure and weather conditions are expected to affect both output and market arrivals this season.

Source: Deccan Chronicle