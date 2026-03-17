Bangladeshi fruit imports rise to 558,020 tons

Bangladesh's fruit imports more than doubled in the current fiscal year, but prices during Ramadan have remained elevated, limiting accessibility for low- and middle-income consumers.

At Chattogram markets, wholesale fruit prices are Tk10–Tk30 (US$0.09–0.27) per kilogram higher than before Ramadan, while retail prices have increased by Tk50–Tk150 (US$0.45–1.36). Traders attribute this to Ramadan demand and duty structures, while consumers point to market conditions and oversight.

Data from the Plant Quarantine Station at Chattogram Port shows fruit imports reached 558,020 tons in the first seven months of FY26, compared to 221,327 tons in the same period of FY25. Imports include apples, oranges, grapes, pears, malta, pineapples, pomelo, guava, and dates. Apples, oranges, and grapes totaled 244,055 tons in FY26, up from 174,747 tons a year earlier.

Market checks at Folmondi indicate that overall prices remain above pre-Ramadan levels. A buyer said: "However, buying just one kilogram of good-quality grapes now costs Tk400 to Tk500." Retailers stated that higher wholesale prices, transport, rent, and labor costs contribute to retail pricing. They also noted limited storage time and spoilage risks.

Imported fruit is supplied mainly through Chattogram Port, with additional volumes entering via land routes. Bangladesh sources fruit from India, China, Thailand, Bhutan, Egypt, Brazil, Tunisia, Portugal, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, and France, with dates arriving from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

Wholesale prices include Malta at Tk3,400–Tk3,600 (US$30.9–32.7) per 15-kg carton, Chinese apples at Tk3,800–Tk4,000 (US$34.5–36.4) per 20-kg carton, and local apples at Tk5,500–Tk5,700 (US$50.0–51.8). White grapes are priced at Tk2,500–Tk2,800 (US$22.7–25.5) per 10-kg carton, black grapes at Tk3,800–Tk4,300 (US$34.5–39.1), and oranges at Tk1,700–Tk1,900 (US$15.5–17.3) per 8.5-kg carton.

Retail prices have also increased. Pomegranates are at Tk550 (US$5.0) per kilogram, Chinese oranges at Tk350 (US$3.2), malta at Tk350 (US$3.2), apples at Tk350–Tk400 (US$3.2–3.6), pears at Tk450–Tk500 (US$4.1–4.5), and black grapes at Tk550–Tk600 (US$5.0–5.5).

A trader's association representative said prices move with supply and demand. Other traders pointed to international prices, exchange rates, and tariffs. Total duties on fruit imports increased from 89.32% in FY22 to about 116% in recent years. Current duties mean importers pay Tk120–Tk136 (US$1.09–1.24) in taxes for fruit valued at Tk100.

A consumer representative stated: "No matter how much fruit is imported or how much duties are reduced, the impact on prices is minimal because the market operates almost entirely without oversight."

Source: TBS News