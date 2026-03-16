Amazon Air expands to Northeast India with up to 5x faster delivery speeds

Amazon reported: "Amazon Air launched new air cargo routes via Kolkata and Guwahati that will serve all seven sister states, improving delivery speeds by up to 5x through an integrated air and surface multimodal network. The expansion will also unlock new opportunities for sellers in the Northeast. Businesses, including those in horticulture and specialty produce, gain faster, more reliable access to customers across India".

Source: aboutamazon.in

UK: SPAR stores celebrate major wins at Convenience Awards 2026

SPAR UK reported: "SPAR retailers across the UK have been recognised with multiple honours at the Convenience Awards 2026, including the industry's top accolade, as SPAR Malone Road in Co. Antrim was crowned Convenience Retailer of the Year".

Source: spar.co.uk

Belgium: Colruyt puts potato surpluses to good use by donating them to food banks

Colruyt Group reported: "In the coming months, Colruyt will donate tons of surplus potatoes to the Food Banks. The Belgian potato farmers of Colruyt Group's potato project will also continue to receive their fixed purchase price, even though supply currently exceeds demand".

Source: press.colruytgroup.com

UAE: Historic result as Majid Al Futtaim's EBITDA crosses AED5bln for the first time

Majid Al Futtaim reported consolidated revenue of AED35.9bln (US$9.78bln) for FY 2025, up 6% year-on-year (YoY), and a 10% increase in EBITDA to AED5.1bln (US$1.39bln) - the first time it has surpassed the AED5bln mark in its history.

Source: arabianbusiness.com

New Zealand: Number of cost increases steadily rising

Infometrics Chief Executive and Principal Economist Brad Olsen said February's increase was in line with January's result, even with a significantly greater number of items experiencing cost increases. Annual average produce department costs rose 2.9% pa, the fastest in two years, with notable increases in cucumber and mandarin costs recently.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

Ireland: Too Good To Go urges shoppers to buy seasonal fruit and vegetables

Too Good To Go is calling on Irish shoppers to purchase seasonal fruit and vegetables this March to support local farmers, in addition to reducing food waste.

Source: checkout.ie

Vilnius-based Saltz.app secures €20mln to enhance food distribution across Europe

Lithuanian fresh products marketplace Saltz has secured €20mln to expand across Europe, grow its workforce, and build a global digital food marketplace. The firm develops a platform that consolidates supplier catalogues, ordering, payments, and logistics into a single interface, enabling chefs to source meat, seafood, poultry, fruits, vegetables, and other essentials from farms and regional producers across five European countries.

Source: vestbee.com

JD.com takes on Amazon in Europe as China's e-commerce titans expand globally

JD.com launched its European online shopping platform in Europe called Joybuy. Offering same-day delivery and international brands, JD is hoping JoyBuy can compete with Amazon and standout from other Chinese rivals such as AliExpress and Temu. JD.com has built its own logistics network to offer speedy delivery in the six European countries that Joybuy is launching in.

Source: cnbc.com

US: Heritage Grocers names new CEO

Heritage Grocers Group has named David Hinojosa as its new CEO, according to an announcement. Hinojosa, who was previously chief operating officer at Vallarta Supermarkets, also brings experience from H-E-B and ShopRite to the top role. Under Hinojosa's leadership, Heritage plans to accelerate growth across the four banners it operates, per the press release.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Walmart testing 'rapid remodel' at Neighborhood Markets

Walmart is rolling out a new "rapid remodel" process that the retailer expects will deliver quicker results and cause less disruption for customers. The pilot program is scheduled to start in April at several Walmart Neighborhood Market stores across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Weis Markets Q4 sales climb 5% amid store expansions

Fourth-quarter sales at Weis Markets were up 5%, driven in part by gains in comparable store sales. For the 13 weeks ended December 27, total revenue was $1.3bln, up from $1.23bln in the comparable quarter of the previous year. Net income in the quarter was $31.96mln, down 5.1% from $33.7mln in the fourth quarter of 2024. Comparable store sales, excluding fuel, increased 2.5% on an individual year-over-year basis and 3.6% on a two-year stacked basis.

Source: storebrands.com