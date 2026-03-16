New Zealand stone fruit exports fall as domestic supply increases

Stone fruit supply has been high in the New Zealand domestic market this season, particularly from Central Otago, while export volumes declined.

Summerfruit New Zealand publishes weekly reports covering both export and domestic markets. According to the reports, cherries, apricots, nectarines, peaches, and plums from Central Otago were widely available during January and February.

In late January, the domestic market experienced an oversupply of cherries as part of the crop was not suitable for export.

Cherry exports declined from 5,157,912 tons in the 2024/25 season to 3,267,362 tons this season, a drop of 36.5 per cent. Apricot exports also declined from 132,087 tons in 2024/25 to 97,274 tons this season. Peach exports reached 49,895 tons compared with 67,388 tons in the previous season.

During recent weeks, volumes of nectarines, peaches, and plums increased in the domestic market. Some Central Otago apricots were reported to have skin marking following rainfall in late January.

Cromwell grower Simon Webb, who supplies fruit to the domestic market, said weather conditions during the season affected production.

"A heavy frost and snow over Labour Weekend impacted the fruit, and there was a heap of wind rub," he said.

He said the season included periods of wind and cold weather that affected fruit size and volumes.

The apricot harvest has been running about two weeks behind schedule, while nectarines, peaches, and plums are about one week behind. According to Webb, about two to three weeks remained in the harvest season at the time of reporting.

Simon said market prices have been "reasonable" during the season, although production volumes were lower.

"There's plenty still to pack and plenty to sell," he said.

The delayed start to the Central Otago summer fruit harvest has also overlapped with the beginning of the pipfruit harvest in Hawke's Bay. Apple growers in Central Otago started picking fruit during the same period.

Source: The Central App