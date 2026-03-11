New Zealand exports most apples, half of avocados

New Zealand produces large volumes of apples and avocados, with a substantial share of production destined for export markets.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently commented on school lunches, advising parents unhappy with supplied meals to "make a Marmite sandwich and put an apple in a bag".

New Zealand produces large quantities of apples, with almost nine out of 10 sold overseas in fresh or processed form. The expansion of the export industry has been supported by the development and marketing of new varieties. Alongside Royal Gala and Braeburn, newer varieties such as Jazz, Envy, and Rockit have been introduced.

In 2012, the apple sector set a target of reaching US$1 billion in exports by 2022, when export value stood at US$340 million. The target was not reached in 2022 but was exceeded in 2025 when exports reached US$1.26 billion.

China was the largest destination for New Zealand apples in 2025, followed by Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. In China, horticulture company T&G obtained a court order requiring orchards to remove illegally grown Envy apples.

Domestic apple prices vary during the year, with higher prices typically recorded in January. In 2007, 1 kilogram of apples cost US$3.89. By January 2025, the price had increased to US$6.15 per kilogram.

Avocados are also an established crop in New Zealand. More than 4,700 hectares are planted with avocados, mainly in the Far North and Bay of Plenty regions.

Approximately 50 per cent of avocados produced last year were consumed domestically, while the remainder were exported. Australia was the largest export destination in 2025, accounting for about one-third of shipments. This share declined from about 90 per cent in 2020. Smaller export volumes were sent to South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Export earnings for avocados declined from US$177 million in 2020 to US$102 million, as production increased in other supplying countries, including Peru.

New Zealand Avocado chief executive Brad Siebert said global production is increasing. "Countries such as Mexico, Peru, Columbia and South Africa are producing more avocados, which leads to volatile prices."

Domestic avocado prices fluctuate during the year, often peaking in May. The highest recorded price was US$28.67 per kilogram in May 2019.

Source: RNZ