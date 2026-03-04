Japanese strawberry regions compete as consumption drops to 40%

Japan's major strawberry production regions are increasing branding and promotion efforts as domestic consumption declines. Consumption has fallen to about 40 per cent of levels recorded 30 years ago, driven in part by diversification of consumer preferences.

Tochigi Prefecture, often referred to as the "strawberry kingdom," has collaborated with Ibaraki, Shizuoka, and other prefectures to hold joint consumer events. At the Yokohama Strawberry Festival, which runs from February 5 to March 1, production areas participated in a coordinated event from February 21 to 23. The festival attracted about 580,000 visitors last year.

Prior to the event, the director of Tochigi's agricultural policy department addressed representatives. "We may usually be rivals, but let's work together during these three days to sell strawberries and increase strawberry consumption in Japan," he said.

Tochigi promoted its Tochiaika variety, which has replaced Tochiotome after nearly 30 years as the prefecture's flagship. Tochiaika now accounts for 90 per cent of strawberry fields in Tochigi. However, awareness among consumers remains limited, with some visitors stating, "Isn't Tochigi Prefecture known for its Tochiotome strawberries?"

From January to mid-March, Tochigi has organized tasting and sales events at train stations, supermarkets, and airports in the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Kansai region. The prefecture has also introduced menu items featuring Tochiaika and engaged influencers and producers to promote the variety through social media.

At the same time, Fukuoka Prefecture is strengthening its Amaou strawberry branding. At a promotional event in Tokyo's Ginza district in late January, Governor Seitaro Hattori stated, "The competition to develop new varieties is intensifying. The Amaou variety has been called the 'king' for being the highest-priced strawberry for 21 years in a row. Now, we want to make it an 'emperor.'"

The event promoted Hakata Amaou premium, selected for sugar content of 11 degrees or higher. Approximately 200 boxes will be sold at department stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area for more than 10,000 yen (US$70) each.

About 100 participants, including restaurant owners and influencers, attended the event. "Amaou strawberries have a very good balance of sweetness and sourness. While popular strawberry varieties change every 20 years or so, Amaou has maintained its throne for a long time," said patissier Toshihiko Yoroizuka.

"This is like a strawberry war. Our biggest rival should be Tochigi Prefecture," Hattori said.

Source: IOL