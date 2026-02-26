Imperfect Australian plums processed into powders and drinks

Nutrafruit is using bruised or sunburnt Queen Garnet plums to produce health food products. These plums were developed in Australia for their high antioxidant content and are supported by scientific research regarding potential health properties.

Plums that do not meet supermarket retail standards are processed into powders and drinks, with additional supplement formats under development. The products are marketed under the PurQ brand.

© PurQ

After facing challenges in selling imperfect plums to major supermarkets, the company redirected these volumes into ingredient production. The plums are freeze-dried to preserve colour, flavour, and nutrient content. This approach allows fruit that would otherwise be downgraded to be utilized in alternative product streams.

The processing model aligns with circular economy principles by reducing waste and redirecting raw material into value-added applications. It also creates an additional revenue channel from fruit that does not meet fresh market specifications.

Nutrafruit collaborates with growers, researchers, and government partners in developing these products. The model focuses on reducing food waste and supporting domestic manufacturing in line with Australia's Circular Economy Framework.

