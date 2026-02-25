“Working directly with growers pays off”

Four Seasons Fruit Supply is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. "We started as a specialist in citrus, grapes, and exotics, and we continue to focus on these products today," says Medhat Samir. "Our exotic range includes sweet potatoes, avocados, mangoes, limes, ginger, and pomegranates, enabling us to supply our customers 52 weeks a year."

© FSFS

"The start was quite exciting. Although we had more than 45 years of experience in importing and exporting fruit, we were embarking on a new adventure and did not know how it would unfold. Over the past decade, however, FSFS has grown into a reliable and respected partner within the fresh produce sector. With strong relationships, consistent quality, and a clear vision, we have built a solid position in the market," Medhat says proudly.

"Reaching this 10-year milestone is not only a celebration of business success, but also of the trust, cooperation, and commitment of all partners, customers, and team members who have contributed to it."

© FSFS

According to the founder of FSFS, an important development over the past decade has been the ongoing shortening of supply chains in the fresh produce trade. "Everyone wants to work directly with growers. The so-called middleman has largely disappeared. From the very beginning, we have worked directly with certified growers so that we can serve our customers without unnecessary intermediaries and keep supply chains short. We are in direct contact with our suppliers and import our products from overseas origins around the world," says Medhat.

FSFS's main markets are Germany, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia, where it primarily supplies wholesalers, and for the past three years has also supplied retailers directly.

© FSFS

"We look forward to many more successful years. I am confident about the future. We need to focus on top quality and remain competitive on price, while staying alert to market information. With the move we have planned next year, together with Marni Fruit, our opportunities will only increase. On to the next ten years. Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success," Medhat concludes.

For more information:

Medhat Samir

Four Seasons Fruit Supply (FSFS)

Gebroken Meeldijk 52

2991 VD Barendrecht

Tel: +31 180 697 969

[email protected]

www.fourseasonsfruitsupply.nl/