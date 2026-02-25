“With new packaging and year-round sea freight for pods and sugar snaps, we are achieving two goals at once”

The so-called "specialty beans category" features prominently in many market reports. As a meat substitute and source of protein, the sky seems to be the limit for this segment. "Supermarkets see potential in the legume category, but at the same time, we see many retailers still struggling with these products, and in some cases, sales are even declining," says Maud Valstar of FV SeleQt. The Poeldijk-based company is introducing new packaging, including recipes, to boost sales. In doing so, the company is responding to the consumer convenience trend. It also has another first: for the first time, it guarantees a year-round supply of pods and sugar snap peas via sea and road transport.

Starting with the latter, by eliminating air freight, FV SeleQt is meeting a long-standing request from retail customers to switch to 100% sea freight. "We had already achieved this for much of the year, but there were always critical periods in April and May and in December when it was a major challenge," says product manager Stef Odenkirchen. "However, the gap became smaller each year. Last year, we continued sea shipments from Peru as early as week 52, and now we have also secured spring sourcing by extending the Egyptian season to week 16-17, while the first product from Peru arrives with us in week 15."

"With sea freight, we are achieving several objectives at once. We are complying with our own policy to reduce CO2 emissions as much as possible, which is better for the environment. In addition, sea freight is not inferior in terms of quality. Many people assume that because of the longer transit time, the entire cold chain is much more manageable by sea, whereas with air freight, you see more temperature fluctuations," the product manager continues.

"By transporting pods and sugar snaps year-round by sea, FV SeleQt also expects to attract new customers. For haricot verts, 100% sea freight remains a goal. "These are extremely sensitive products. We are working hard on this. For example, we have conducted trials from Egypt by sea and then from Italy and Slovenia by truck to reach us, but it will take more time to guarantee year-round sea freight. The recent issues at ports in Morocco show how vulnerable that supply chain is," Stef says.

With the new packaging, FV SeleQt also hopes to appeal to a broader consumer base. "We see that many consumers currently do not know how to use mangetout and sugar snap peas. Only 30% of consumers in Europe still purchase this category, so if we can reach more, and therefore new, consumers with new packaging that includes a recipe option and our sustainability story, there is considerable growth potential," says Maud. "With this packaging, we have focused strongly on convenience. Each pack includes preparation instructions as well as a link to a recipe in which these vegetables fit well."

Next week, production of the new packaging will begin. "The green vegetables stand out clearly in the blue packaging of our Discovered brand. We see that many customers need to be persuaded in-store to purchase these products, and with this distinctive packaging, we expect to increase sales opportunities," says Maud. She anticipates the strongest demand coming from Scandinavia, Germany, Eastern Europe, and the Netherlands. "We have the sourcing, logistics, and packaging in place, which means all elements are in place for a successful launch, and we expect this to further stimulate the specialty bean category as a meat substitute and protein source."

