India seeks greater Brazilian market access for pomegranates, grapes and garlic

India has requested greater market access for exports of pomegranate, garlic, and grapes to Brazil, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said after meeting Brazil's Minister for Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Luiz Paulo Teixeira Ferreira.

"Talks are ongoing in Brazil regarding the export of Indian pomegranates, garlic, and grapes. Several issues related to market access and trade facilitation were discussed," Chouhan said following the meeting.

Brazil is also discussing exports of tea and tur dal with Indian officials. Sources said Brazil's application to export tur to India is under consideration, as both sides work to finalise phytosanitary agreements for pulses trade.

Chouhan said the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Brazil's Embrapa are discussing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors. Brazil has agreed to set up a centre of excellence in India and to collaborate on productivity enhancement and integrated farming systems.

Ferreira visited the ICAR-affiliated Indian Institute of Farming Systems Research in Uttar Pradesh to review India's experience with nature-based agricultural solutions. Brazil has shown interest in natural and organic farming practices promoted by India's agriculture ministry.

Ferreira is part of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's delegation of cabinet ministers and business representatives visiting India.

India has also diversified its sourcing of certain agricultural commodities from Brazil in recent years. In the fruit and vegetable segment, discussions are focused on resolving market access barriers and compliance requirements to facilitate bilateral trade.

Last year, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative announced plans to establish a nano-fertiliser plant in Brazil under a 7:3 joint venture between IFFCO subsidiary IFFCO Nanoventions and Brazilian company NANOFERT. The facility is designed to produce 4.5 million litres of nano-fertilisers annually.

Meanwhile, agritech firm Leads Connect inaugurated its AI-enabled Integrated Command Centre for Risk Intelligence and AI-powered intelligence platform KEDAR–PARVATI in the presence of a Brazilian delegation.

The bilateral discussions reflect ongoing efforts by both countries to expand agricultural trade and strengthen technical cooperation, with particular attention to fruit exports and phytosanitary alignment.

Source: Financial Express