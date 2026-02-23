Grape and citrus imports rise in 2025, while nut supplies decline to Kyrgyzstan

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported 31,491 tonnes of fresh and dried grapes worth USD 19.07 million, according to the National Statistical Committee, up 64% year-on-year from 19,188 tonnes (USD 14.39 million) in 2024.

The main grape suppliers in 2025 were:

Uzbekistan: 15,296 tonnes (USD 10.32 million)

Tajikistan: 11,703 tonnes (USD 4.21 million)

China: 4,307 tonnes (USD 4.40 million)

Kazakhstan: 184 tonnes (USD 0.13 million)

In 2024, smaller volumes were also supplied by Iran, Moldova, and Turkmenistan.

Citrus imports also increased. In January–December 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported 26,382 tonnes from China worth USD 19.6 million, up 41% year-on-year. In 2024, imports from China totaled 18,732 tonnes valued at USD 13.8 million. Total citrus imports reached 35,803 tonnes valued at USD 25.9 million, compared with 30,251 tonnes (USD 21.5 million) a year earlier.

Main citrus suppliers in 2025 were:

China: 26,382 tonnes (USD 19.6 million)

Turkey: 4,583 tonnes (USD 2.68 million)

Pakistan: 1,439 tonnes (USD 1.09 million)

Russia: 1,317 tonnes (USD 1.09 million)

Iran: 1,148 tonnes (USD 0.63 million)

The remaining 936 tonnes, worth USD 0.93 million, were imported from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Tajikistan.

In contrast, nut imports declined. In January–December 2025, Kyrgyzstan imported 29,099 tonnes of nuts from China worth USD 30.6 million, down 30% year-on-year. In 2024, imports from China totaled 41,709 tonnes valued at USD 39.3 million. Total nut imports amounted to 29,545 tonnes valued at USD 31.9 million, compared with 43,323 tonnes (USD 41.9 million) in 2024.

The remaining 446 tonnes, worth USD 1.34 million, were imported from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the United States, Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Turkey, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

