International robotics tour 2026 launches with field event in Toulouse

On February 5, the Agrobiopole in Toulouse hosted the launch of the GOFAR Tour 2026 with Field Day France, the first stop of a new international series of events focused on the practical adoption of agricultural robotics. The event brought together manufacturers, farmers, and distributors with the aim of accelerating the transition from technological discovery to the acquisition of robotic solutions. Marking FIRA's 10th anniversary, GOFAR introduced the GOFAR Tour as a travelling format designed to present autonomous solutions directly in the field.

Field demonstrations and participation

Field Day France focused on enabling producers to discover, test, and advance acquisition projects through direct exchanges with manufacturers offering commercially available solutions. Despite unstable weather conditions, more than 700 visitors attended the event in Toulouse. Around 40% of the audience consisted of farmers, users, distributors, and farmer representatives. In the demonstration area, more than 15 robots were presented, including 9 that had not previously been shown in Toulouse, all adapted to the French market. More than 250 students took part in Campus Day, a program dedicated to agricultural education and innovation.

Robot parade and technical presentations

The day opened with a robot parade, during which each machine was introduced before the field demonstrations. According to Marie-Flore Doutreleau, Robotics Project Manager at GOFAR, the format enabled visitors to understand the main characteristics of each solution prior to seeing them in action.

User experience and field feedback

User experience formed a central part of the program. Around 10 farmers equipped with robots and autonomous tractors shared practical feedback and examples from daily operations. The sessions addressed operational impacts such as time savings, input reduction, working conditions, and agronomic performance. The exchanges were designed to provide insight into practical implementation rather than theoretical discussion.

FIRA's 10th anniversary

The event concluded with an evening marking FIRA's 10th anniversary, co-organised with SICOVAL. The program included regional food producers, live music, and a live broadcast of a French team match. The gathering brought together manufacturers, researchers, farmers, and institutional partners involved in the development of agricultural robotics over the past decade.

Next stops of the GOFAR Tour 2026

Following Toulouse, the GOFAR Tour 2026 will continue on April 15 with Field Day Spain at the John Deere Parla Innovation Center in Madrid, focusing on perennial crops. From August 11 to 13, FIRA Robotics Village Northeast will take place during Penn State Ag Progress Day in Pennsylvania, United States, dedicated to multi-crop systems. From September 16 to 19, GOFAR will participate in the Smartfarming Pavilion at AgroTechniek Holland in the Netherlands, including a Scientific and R&D Workshop on September 16. The tour will conclude in October with FIRA USA 2026 in Yakima County, Washington.

