Peruvian exports rise 14.4% as avocado shipments increase 35.1%

Peru, alongside Colombia, ranked as the most dynamic economy in Latin America in terms of non-traditional exports last year, according to the Central Reserve Bank (BCR). Shipments of these goods increased by 14.4 per cent compared with the previous year.

This performance exceeded that of Mexico at 9.3 per cent, Brazil at 3.8 per cent, and Chile at 1.7 per cent. Over the past five years, non-traditional exports expanded at an average annual rate of 9.8 per cent.

The BCR indicated that the growth was driven primarily by stronger agricultural and livestock shipments, particularly fruit.

Non-traditional agricultural exports totaled US$12.631 billion in 2025, reflecting annual growth of 13.7 per cent. According to the BCR, this was supported by a 25 per cent increase in shipped volumes.

The increase in volumes was linked to higher fruit dispatches, including avocados up 35.1 per cent, grapes up 28.6 per cent, blueberries up 14.7 per cent, mangoes up 41.8 per cent, and pomegranates up 36.5 per cent. Frozen presentations also recorded growth of 98.4 per cent.

In December alone, agricultural exports reached US$1.442 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 8.8 per cent.

