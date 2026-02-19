Brazilian banana exports rise 118.3% year-on-year in January

After the export gains recorded in 2025, Brazil's banana export season opened in 2026 with sustained shipments. Supply constraints in Paraguay, Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru, combined with higher domestic output of nanica bananas in northern Santa Catarina, supported shipments during 2025.

According to Comex Stat, Brazil exported around 6,000 tons of bananas in January 2026. This volume was 6.3% lower than in December 2025. Export revenue on an FOB basis declined 13.7% month on month to US$22.8 million. Hortifrúti/Cepea researchers note that exports typically slow in the first months of the year due to lower fruit consumption during the holiday period and school vacations. Competition from Colombia, Ecuador, and Paraguay, whose fruit is considered more competitive in appearance, pricing, and logistics, also limited shipments from Santa Catarina.

Despite increased supply, improved quality, and competitive prices, recovery of local orchards has progressed slowly following the harsher and extended winter of 2025. In January, the main destinations for Brazilian bananas were Uruguay with 42% of shipments, Argentina with 33.5%, the Netherlands with 11.7%, and Spain with 6.9%, according to Comex Stat.

On a year-on-year basis, January exports rose 118.3%, exceeding volumes recorded in January 2025. TRT Português reported that heavy flooding affected 40,000 hectares in northern Colombia earlier this month. The situation may reduce production in the coming months and could support demand for Brazilian fruit.

February may present further challenges. Harvests in Paraguay and Bolivia typically intensify during this period. At the same time, Argentina, a primary market for Brazilian bananas, is in its vacation season, which may limit demand. Market participants expect shipments to strengthen after Carnival, supported by higher domestic output projected for March.

