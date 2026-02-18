AgriTouch Group and SanLucar to establish 180-hectare blueberry plantation in Georgia

AgriTouch Group, in partnership with international agri-food company SanLucar, plans to establish a 180-hectare blueberry plantation in western Georgia. The large-scale project is being implemented in Georgia under the premium Sekoya-platform, Ekaterine Vefkhvadze, Project Manager at AgriTouch Group, told BM.GE.

"Initially, the project will cover 30 hectares, from which we expect to harvest no less than 500 tonnes of blueberries. Over the next few years, the plantation area will increase to 100 hectares. The blueberries grown here will be sold fresh on the international market. The project is being financed entirely through our own investment, amounting to several million lari," she said.

In addition, a further 80 hectares of blueberry plantations are planned at another site in western Georgia, although the exact location has not yet been determined. Vefkhvadze said that the premium-quality blueberries grown in Georgia will be marketed internationally under the SanLucar brand.

Sekoya Club is a closed B2B platform that brings together 12 leading global producers and retailers, granting its members exclusive rights to grow and market new premium varieties. SanLucar, headquartered in Valencia, is one of the members. The company operates in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East and is active in the premium segment of the global market. It sells fruit and vegetables under its own brand.

Regarding the terms of cooperation, Vefkhvadze said the contract has been signed for more than 25 years and covers the full lifespan of the orchard.

The blueberries will be marketed fresh, with pricing determined by international market conditions. The project is expected to employ at least 350–400 people during the season and around 50 people in the off-season. Agronomic support will be provided by Spanish specialists.

Source: bm.ge