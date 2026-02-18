Chilean cherry exports to China decline after early shipments

Chile recorded a second challenging cherry sales season in China after large volumes were shipped well ahead of the Lunar New Year, when consumption traditionally peaks.

Weather conditions advanced Chile's harvest by about 10 days, concentrating higher volumes in the early weeks of the export window, according to a preliminary assessment by the cherry committee of Frutas de Chile. At the same time, a later Lunar New Year shifted peak demand further into the season. Revenue data has not yet been released.

"With the Lunar New Year falling so late, the fruit arrived early, and it cannot be stored for long," said Victor Catan, president of producers' association Fedefruta. He added that different strategies for segregating and packing fruit also weighed on performance.

Catan further stated that the industry is "seeing a deterioration in the purchasing power of Chinese consumers, and that logically affects cherry purchases."

In the 2024 to 2025 season, a record crop was shipped to China ahead of the holiday period, putting pressure on prices and increasing scrutiny on quality. The sector approached the 2025 to 2026 season under those conditions.

Cherries remain one of Chile's highest-value export categories and generated more revenue in 2024 than lithium. China continues to account for the majority of shipments linked to Lunar New Year demand.

According to the committee's preliminary data, China represented 87 per cent of exports in 2025 to 2026, down from 92 per cent the previous season. The lower share was described as progress in diversification efforts, including expansion into the U.S. market.

"The final product was generally good, in good condition, and with good flavor. That was because growers took into account the recommendations made during the winter and early spring," Catan said. "Volumes were in line with projections, but that also reflects the fact that fruit was packed that, in my view, should not have been packed because it was not commercially attractive."

Total shipments reached 113.8 million boxes, exceeding the initial projection of 110 million. Final consolidated results are expected at the formal close of the season.

"There are producers who will have good returns, acceptable returns, and others who will have results that are significantly affected," Catan said. "This is due to the quality of the fruit, the timing of its arrival, and the commercial strategies adopted."

The cherry committee stated the industry is entering a "period of adjustment" and emphasized coordination and joint planning. New orchards are expected to come into production next season. "We already know the market has a ceiling, so we need to clearly define the commercial strategies to adopt and the markets we should target," Catan said.

Source: Taipei Times