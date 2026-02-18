Tesco recalls grape and berry medley over salmonella

Tesco is recalling Tesco Grape & Berry Medley after salmonella was found in the product.

The affected product is Tesco Grape & Berry Medley in a 230g pack size, with use-by dates of 16 February 2026 and 17 February 2026.

The risk statement confirms the presence of Salmonella in the product listed above.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps. Consumers experiencing these symptoms are advised to stay away from work, school, or nursery until they have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to others.

Tesco is recalling the affected product and has issued a recall notice to alert customers. The notice explains why the product is being recalled and provides instructions on what to do if it has been purchased.

Consumers who have bought the product are advised not to eat it. Instead, it should be returned to any Tesco store for a full refund. Further information is available via Tesco's contact page at tesco.com/help/contact.

According to the Food Standards Agency, if there is a problem with a food product, that means it should not be sold, it may be withdrawn, which means taken off shelves, or recalled, when customers are asked to return the product. The FSA issues Product Recall Information Notices to inform consumers and local authorities about problems associated with food. In some cases, a Food Alert for Action is issued, providing local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.

Reference: FSA-PRIN-10-2026.

For more information:

Food Standards Agency

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7276 8888

Email: [email protected]

www.food.gov.uk