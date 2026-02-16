Beet It has recorded its most successful year to date

UK: Second Amazon Now speedy groceries and essentials delivery site launches in London

A second Amazon Now site has gone live in London. This is a new ultra-fast delivery service offering thousands of groceries and household essentials in about 30 minutes or less. It is being tested in select postcodes in Southwark and East and Central London, with plans to roll-out further in the coming months. Customers in eligible postcodes can shop such everyday essentials as milk, eggs, fresh fruit and veg, toothpaste, pet treats, nappies, and over-the-counter medicines.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

The SBTi, a global benchmark organization, validates Carrefour's 1.5°C trajectory, confirming the soundness of the Group's climate actions

Carrefour reported: "Carrefour announces that its 1.5°C trajectory for 2035 has been validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a global reference organisation for assessing corporate climate action plans. This validation follows that of ADEME in June 2025 and comes as the Group has just had its A rating confirmed by the CDP, placing it among the top 4% of global companies in terms of climate action out of a panel of 12,000 large companies".

Source: carrefour.com

UK: Juice brand 'Beet It' sees record sales amid health trends

Beet It, the organic beetroot juice brand owned by James White Drinks, has recorded its most successful year to date - growing to £5.7mln RSV (retail sales value) in 2025. Supported by a £250,000 investment at its production site last year, the figures reflect a 58% increase in growth over the past two years.

Source: kamcity.com

New Zealand: Minimal changes due to summer cost moratorium

The Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI) showed an average 2.3% increase in what suppliers charged in January 2026, compared to a year earlier. "January's result was slightly slower than what was recorded in December 2025", said Infometrics Chief Executive and Principal Economist Brad Olsen. Some items, like kiwifruit, cauliflower, and not-in-season fruits, saw costs rise. More in-season options, such as cherries, plums, and peaches, saw prices fall as supply remained plentiful.

Source: supermarketnews.co.nz

UK: Co-op Wholesale unveils new proposition for Nisa stores

Co-op Wholesale has launched a new package for members of its Nisa symbol group. The new proposition includes no membership fees, no delivery fees, and no surcharges, as well as rebates of up to 6%, the wholesaler announced on social media.

Source: talkingretail.com

Amazon accelerates growth in Germany and UK

Amazon significantly increased revenue in its two largest European markets last year. The company generated 45.9bln dollars in Germany and 43.2bln dollars in the United Kingdom, representing growth of 12.3% and 14.2%, respectively.

Source: ecommercenews.eu

After Getir move, Uber plans European expansion in food-delivery push

After a recent move to acquire the delivery arm of Türkiye's Getir, Uber plans ​to roll out its delivery business into seven ⁠new European countries ⁠this year as it eyes expansion, according to a report. The expansion push comes as tech groups ramp up their ​efforts in the ​multibillion-euro food-delivery market, ⁠the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Source: dailysabah.com

US: Consumer Price Index - January 2026

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The fruits and vegetables index rose 0.8% over the year.

Source: bls.gov

Cencosud appoints new General Manager for its operations in Argentina

Cencosud has appointed a new General Manager for its operations in Argentina. The position will be held by Dolores Fernández Lobbe, an executive with more than 25 years of experience, who will lead the business in a key market for Cencosud, reporting directly to the company's CEO, Rodrigo Larraín.

Source: cencosud.com

US: Fresh Thyme Market extends price lock initiative into 2026

As shoppers navigate rising costs across everyday essentials, Fresh Thyme Market is providing relief at its Midwest stores by extending its Price Lock initiative into the new year. The program helps provide customers with greater price consistency on key healthy grocery essentials - offering families relief and predictability as they plan meals and manage household budgets.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Martin's Family Fruit Farm: Growing together with Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada reported: "If you've ever bitten into a crisp, juicy apple from Walmart Canada, there's a good chance it came from Martin's Family Fruit Farm, a family-owned business from Waterloo, Ontario with roots that stretch back generations".

Source: walmartcanada.ca