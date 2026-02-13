Japanese supermarket chain has opened its first branch in Thailand

Singapore: Grab reports fourth quarter and 2025 results with first full year net profit

Grab Holdings Limited announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025: Q4 2025 revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $906mln. Q4 2025 on-demand GMV grew 21% year-over-year to a record of $6.1bln. Q4 2025 profit for the period of $153mln; adjusted EBITDA grew 54% year-over-year to $148mln. Adjusted free cash flow of $290mln for the full year 2025. New $500mln Share Repurchase Program authorized.

Source: grab.com

Aldi to invest over £300mln in upgrading stores across the UK

Aldi reported: "Aldi is set to invest over £300mln in upgrading and extending existing UK stores in 2026, as part of its continued commitment to investing in Britain. This announcement comes on top of Aldi's recent £370mln commitment to opening 40 new stores in 2026 and reflects the supermarket's continued focus on strengthening both its new and existing store estate".

Source: aldipresscentre.co.uk

Online savings for Just Eat shoppers as Co-op member price savings introduced

Co-op reported: "Products include fresh fruit and veg including cucumbers (£0.89); six salad tomatoes (£0.99); Italian chopped tomatoes in tomato juice (£0.45); frozen mixed vegetables (£.074)".

Source: co-operative.coop

DESPAR Italia opens five new stores in January

DESPAR Italia and the regional companies that are part of the consortium further grew the brand's presence in the first month of 2026, with the opening of five new stores. The supermarket in Oria, located in Puglia stands out for its fresh departments, including fruit and vegetables, butchery and delicatessen.

Source: spar-international.com

QuicKart raises $1.5mln to revolutionise farm-to-home fresh produce access across the UAE

QuicKart has secured US$1.5mln in seed funding to accelerate its farm-to-home model, strengthen operational infrastructure across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, and prepare for its upcoming launch in Abu Dhabi. QuicKart connects families directly with local farms, bringing fresh milk, cheese, and vegetables from harvest to doorstep within hours of production.

Source: zawya.com

Japan's LOPIA opens first Thailand store at Central Chaengwattana

Japanese supermarket chain LOPIA has opened its first branch in Thailand at Central Chaengwattana, marking its expansion into Southeast Asia. It offers products across five main sections: meat, fruits and vegetables, seafood, ready-to-eat meals and processed goods, with a focus on Japanese imports.

Source: khaosodenglish.com

Billions in write-offs push Aldi Nord into the red

Aldi Nord is operating at a loss, as it turns out: in 2024, there was a net loss of 839mln euros. However, the figures are relative: substantial depreciation is said to be the culprit, and operationally there was even strong growth. The discounter emphasizes that the loss is mainly of an accounting nature. It is "almost entirely due to non-cash, legally required write-downs on individual stores", according to Aldi, as reported by Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Convenience unpacked: IGD identifies five trends shaping the channel in 2026

In its latest report, IGD (Institute of Grocery Distribution) identifies five key trends driving structural change and retailer responses in the channel in 2026: 1. Retailers are facing financial stress; 2. Symbol growth driven by B2B value; 3. Competing with specialists in food-to-go; 4. Quick commerce; 5. Increasing, but selective, focus on price.

Source: retailtimes.co.uk

UK: Delivery robots put the spark back into Valentine's takeaways in Bristol and Milton Keynes

Just Eat UK has launched a new trial in ground robotics. Deliveries will be made by Delivers.AI in Bristol and RIVR robots in Milton Keynes as part of the small scale trial with ten independent restaurant brands.

Source: newsroom.justeattakeaway.com

China: New-type duty-free stores a hit in Hainan

Wanghao Supermarket is among the first batch, and has become a popular shopping destination. "This durian might cost over 300 yuan in a regular market. Using the duty-free quota, it's about 20 yuan cheaper per 500 grams", said a shopper surnamed Lin, who planned to buy two for Spring Festival feasts.

Source: global.chinadaily.com.cn

Brazil: Assaí enters e-commerce through Mercado Libre partnership

Assaí, Brazil's second-largest cash-and-carry chain, will begin selling through online platform Mercado Libre in March via an official store operating under a fulfillment model. The move marks Assaí's formal entry into online retail through a logistics partner, as the company does not currently operate on a website or app for direct sales.

Source: valorinternational.globo.com

US: A heartfelt farewell from Sheridan Fruit Company

Sheridan Fruit Company reported: "To our loyal customers and neighbors, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Sheridan Fruit Company. After 110 years of serving this community, our final day of service will be Friday, February 13th, 2026".

Source: sheridanfruit.com

US: Instacart stock pops 14% on revenue beat, optimistic guidance

For the first quarter, Instacart expects gross transaction value, which tracks the value of goods sold, to range between $10.13bln and $10.28bln. Revenue grew 12% from $883mln a year ago. Net income totaled $81mln, or 30 cents per share.

Source: cnbc.com

Toast, Instacart announce partnership to streamline retail and restaurant operations

Under the agreement, retail customers using Toast will be able to onboard and sync their inventory with the Instacart Marketplace. Restaurants will have access to Instacart Business for same-day delivery of supplies such as produce and pantry items.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: United Natural Foods shares 2026 spring and summer retail trends

UNFI reported: "Five trends shaping spring & summer 2026: 1. Perimeter gains ground - Increased adoption of GLP-1 medications and updated USDA guidelines are driving shoppers to seek healthier, attribute-forward foods. More shoppers are moving toward the perimeter in search of fresh, nutrient-dense options; 2. Private brands accelerate innovation; 3. Protein breaks traditional boundaries; 4. Gut health goes mainstream; 5. The return of simplicity".

Source: ir.unfi.com

UFCW launches national campaign to ban surveillance pricing on groceries

UFCW reported: 'The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.2mln essential workers across the United States and Canada, launched the "Affordable Groceries and Good Jobs Campaign", a national campaign to ban the predatory practice of "surveillance pricing", target the encroachment of AI-driven technology in grocery stores, and deliver fair prices for families while preserving good, union grocery jobs'.

Source: ufcw.org