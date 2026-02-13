Brazil trade fair in São Paulo 2026 to focus on fruit export growth

Fruit Attraction São Paulo 2026 was presented on Tuesday (10) at the headquarters of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply of the State of São Paulo. Representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments highlighted the event's role in promoting Brazilian fruit production in international markets.

"This will be a great opportunity to bring fruit producers and exporters closer together, particularly small farmers, with potential clients – including those from abroad," said Estanislau Steck, superintendent of the Ministry of Agriculture in the State of São Paulo.

He added, "Minister Fávaro has been working hard to open new markets, more than 500 in the last three years, many of them to fruition, and the signing of the Mercosur-European Union agreement also makes our participation in the fair opportune."

© Friut Attraction

According to Anderson Dib, business analyst at Apex-Brasil, Fruit Attraction São Paulo is "which we consider strategic for the agency's actions focused on expanding Brazilian fruit exports." For the 2026 edition, Apex, together with the Brazilian Association of Fruit and Derivative Producers and Exporters and the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service, will organise a business round under the "Fruits of Brazil" sectoral project, connecting national producers and exporters with international buyers.

The fair will take place from March 24 to 26, 2026, at the São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center. The event brings together producers, exporters, buyers, distributors, suppliers, authorities, and sector representatives.

In 2025, the event hosted more than 16,300 visitors and 400 exhibiting brands from over 60 countries. It generated more than 1,500 business meetings and recorded estimated sales exceeding US$200 million, based on reported figures of over R$1 billion. The exhibition occupied 15,000 square meters, representing a 66 per cent increase compared to 2024.

For 2026, the exhibition area will expand to include inputs, agricultural machinery, post-harvest equipment, logistics, packaging, digital technologies, and cold chain solutions. Maurício Macedo, CEO of Fiera Milano Brasil, stated that major fruit-producing states and municipalities, including those from the São Paulo fruit circuit and the São Francisco Valley in Bahia and Pernambuco, will participate with dedicated stands.

Additional programme elements include the Fruit Forum congress, the Cooking Show, and business roundtables for national and international buyers and suppliers.

Institutional partners for the 2026 edition include Ceagesp, Abimaq, Ibrahort, Empapel, and Abrafrutas.

Source: Fruit Attraction / Abrafrutas