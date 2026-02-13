Spain organic sector seeks reciprocity in EU-Mercosur trade agreement

Spain's organic production sector says it does not oppose imports from Mercosur countries under the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, but stresses that reciprocity in market access must be ensured.

According to Álvaro Barrera, president of Ecovalia, organic products entering the European Union from South America are already required to comply with EU organic regulations. "Unlike conventional farmers or livestock producers, the organic sector does not fear the entry of South American products into the European market because they must comply with the same legal requirements for cultivation and rearing as our production, as they have to be certified under EU regulations," he said.

Barrera noted that the EU has maintained equivalence agreements on organic production with Mercosur countries for more than 15 years. "For more than 15 years, the European Union has had equivalence agreements on organic production with Mercosur countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay), as well as with Chile, Mexico, and the United States. Therefore, we are not concerned about the free trade agreement because the rules are already the same regarding fertilisers, pesticides, waiting periods, and inspections," he added.

However, Ecovalia has raised concerns regarding the practical application of reciprocity. Under the current framework, European-certified organic products cannot access Mercosur markets under the same conditions.

"European organic producers need the same recognition as these countries. In other words, a European-certified organic product that meets all guarantees and the same regulations as in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, or Uruguay cannot currently enter their markets, and this needs to be addressed," Barrera said.

The organisation states that reciprocal access would create export opportunities for European organic products in South America. Markets such as Brazil and Argentina could absorb European goods subject to regulatory alignment.

"The agri-food sector is not opposed to free trade agreements per se; in fact, they can represent an opportunity. However, we demand reciprocity, equal rules on the table, because without it, competition is very difficult," Barrera concluded.

The sector's position reflects a focus on regulatory equivalence and equal market conditions under the EU-Mercosur framework.

Source: eComercio Agrario