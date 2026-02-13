Colombia and Netherlands strengthen avocado trade cooperation

Avocado remains a central sector in the trade and diplomatic relationship between Colombia and the Netherlands. The Netherlands is Colombia's main European gateway for Hass avocado exports and purchases more than 60% of Colombia's Hass shipments. In 2024, over 60,000 tons of Hass avocados were exported from Colombia to the Netherlands.

Despite growth in exports, more than 40% of Colombia's avocado production does not reach high-value markets due to inconsistent quality, premature ripening, and limited shelf life. Post-harvest losses and variability in fruit performance continue to restrict market access, particularly for small and medium-sized producers.

Addressing these constraints aligns with priorities in sustainable agriculture, post-harvest innovation, food loss reduction, and inclusive value chains. Within this context, LAN Colombia recently visited FLP Colombia to assess production practices, post-harvest handling, and sustainability initiatives.

FLP Colombia operates avocado farms and an export facility in Chinchiná, Caldas. At the farm level, the company is integrating regenerative agricultural practices aimed at improving soil health, crop resilience, and internal fruit quality. The objective is to reduce variability and support long-term productivity.

At the export facility, post-harvest operations include fruit selection and quality control, sorting and packing, cold chain management, and preparation for shipment to European markets, mainly the Netherlands and Germany.

In response to sector-wide challenges, FLP Colombia is implementing a regenerative agriculture project in partnership with the Albert Heijn Foundation on its own farms. The programme focuses on nutrient management, improved on-farm practices, and increased use of data and monitoring to enhance exportable quality and resource efficiency.

These measures aim to improve fruit consistency, internal quality performance, and climate resilience while reducing input use. Strengthening uniformity and shelf life is seen as a pathway to increasing access to high-value markets.

The avocado sector is part of the Combi-track Sustainable Agrifood Systems, which includes avocado and coffee. The Netherlands contributes expertise in trade facilitation, innovation, and sustainable agrifood systems. The framework connects Colombian producers and exporters with Dutch knowledge, technology, and market experience.

Cooperation between Colombia and the Netherlands in the avocado segment illustrates how trade, sustainability, and production systems can be aligned to address quality constraints and market requirements within a changing global supply chain.

Source: MLVVN