Polish retailers oppose country-of-origin flags for fruit and veg

The Polish Trade and Distribution Organisation (POHiD) has voiced its opposition to the Ministry of Agriculture's proposal to mandate country-of-origin flags on fruit and vegetable displays.

Source: esmmagazine.com

New Zealand: Foodstuffs transitions plastic wrap from PVC to recyclable plastic

Foodstuffs reported: "Foodstuffs has transitioned New World and PAK'nSAVE stores away from non‑recyclable PVC plastic wrap, replacing it with recyclable low‑density polyethylene (LDPE) across butchery, bakery, produce and deli departments. The new wrap works well with chilled and ambient products such as meat, seafood, fruit and vegetables and baked goods".

Source: foodstuffs.co.nz

Finland: S Group's operating result remained strong and a record amount of bonus was paid out

S Group reported: "S Group's combined net sales in 2025 were EUR 15.4bln, and its operating profit was EUR 495mln. A record EUR 558mln in monetary benefits was paid to co‑op members, and nearly EUR 700mln was invested in Finland".

Source: s-ryhma.fi

UK: Consumers shift to home-cooked meals and dine-in deals this Valentine's Day

Ocado Retail reported: "New data from Ocado Retail shows two thirds of consumers (65%) plan to cook dinner at home, and over half (54%) are making breakfast or brunch in a bid to avoid busy restaurants and cut costs. Popular items in baskets for delivery between 13th and 15th February include M&S British daffodils, salmon fillets, sourdough bread, and fruits".

Source: ocadoretail.com

Amazon expands Iceland grocery tie up to include Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Nottingham

Amazon reports that customers in cities including Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Nottingham can now shop groceries via its Iceland partnership, with the launch in Belfast marking the first time customers can tap the service in Northern Ireland.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Carrefour sells Romanian operations to Pavăl Holding

Carrefour announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Pavăl Holding with a view to selling all of its activities in Romania. The transaction is part of the strategic review that the retailer began in early 2025. This transaction is based on an enterprise value of €823mln, Carrefour announced in a press release.

Source: retaildetail.eu

SPAR Lomo Los Frailes unveils a new look to improve the shopping experience

SPAR Gran Canaria has reopened its SPAR Lomo Los Frailes store after a renovation that will offer its customers an improved shopping experience. The supermarket currently has a total of 300 square meters of sales floor space, distributed among all sections, such as the butcher shop, delicatessen, bakery, and fruit and vegetable section.

Source: maspalomas24h.uk

JD.com and FII Institute announce strategic partnership to accelerate logistics and supply chain innovation

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute and JD.com, Inc. (also known as JINGDONG) announced a three-year strategic partnership to advance innovation, resilience, and digital transformation across global logistics and supply chains.

Source: jdcorporateblog.com

Van Eerd family completes acquisition of Hema and considers collaboration with Jumbo

The Belgian Competition Authority has also approved the acquisition of Hema by Mississippi Ventures, the investment vehicle of the Van Eerd family. The shareholders now want to explore how Hema and Jumbo can strengthen each other.

Source: retaildetail.eu

HelloFresh Group preliminary results for the fiscal year 2025

HelloFresh SE reported: "Group net revenue amounted to approx. €6.76bln in reported currency, corresponding to a (9.0%) y-o-y decline in constant currency and a (11.8%) y-o-y decline in reported currency. Group AEBITDA reached approx. €423mln in reported currency, corresponding to an approx. 14% y-o-y increase in constant currency. In reported currency, AEBITDA increased by 6% y-o-y. The efficiency program progresses well in line with expectations. 2025 marked a strong progress of the meal kit product category AEBITDA, at a margin of 13.5%".

Source: hellofreshgroup.com

US: New Whole Foods Market in Holbrook, New York, to open March 5

Whole Foods Market reported: "Whole Foods Market will open a new 43,000-square-foot store, located in the Shops at SunVet at 5801 Sunrise Hwy, on March 5, 2026. Features of the new Holbrook store include: an array of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good. All fresh produce and floral items meet our Pollinator Health Policy to reduce the use of chemical pesticides. Local items include packaged herbs from Goodness Gardens, Starling Purple Sweet Potato from Row 7 Seed Co. and SnapDragon apples from Hudson River Fruit".

Source: media.wholefoodsmarket.com