Brazil's Bom Jesus banana gains geographical indication status

Bananas produced in the irrigated perimeter of the Formoso Project in Bom Jesus da Lapa, Bahia, have received Geographical Indication registration under the Indication of Origin category. With support from Sebrae, the recognition was granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property and published on February 10.

The geographical area covered by the GI corresponds to the municipality of Bom Jesus da Lapa. Bananas are cultivated under defined climate and soil conditions, with irrigation and crop management practices that contribute to the product's characteristics.

The Bom Jesus banana becomes Bahia's sixth Geographical Indication under the Indication of Origin category, joining coconut and chocolate from Southern Bahia, coffee from Western Bahia, cachaça from the Abaíra Microregion, and bobbin lace from Saubara. Coffee from Chapada Diamantina holds recognition under the Designation of Origin category.

Bahia also shares Geographical Indications with Pernambuco for grapes and mangoes from the Lower-Middle São Francisco Valley and for wines and sparkling wines from the São Francisco Valley.

According to Hulda Giesbrecht, coordinator of Future-Oriented Technologies at Sebrae Nacional, Geographical Indications function as instruments for regional development.

"Most of the time, we have a significant number of families involved in the production of that product, and they generally value sustainable practices, bringing income and cultural recognition to the community where they live," Hulda said in a statement from Sebrae.

Brazil currently has 154 Geographical Indications recognised by the National Institute of Industrial Property. Italy, by comparison, has 897 food and beverage products with certification of origin.

Source: Globo Rural / Abrafrutas