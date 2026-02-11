Alibaba’s DAMO Academy: Robot identifying fruit and putting it in a basket

Ahold Delhaize reports strong Q4 2025 financial results

Ahold Delhaize reported: "Ahold Delhaize net sales were €23.5bln, an increase of 6.1% at constant exchange rates and up 0.9% at actual exchange rates. U.S. net sales were €13.0bln, an increase of 2.5% at constant exchange rates and down 6.0% at actual exchange rates. European net sales were €10.4bln, an increase of 10.9% at constant exchange rates and 11.1% at actual exchange rates. The higher net sales were partly due to the Profi acquisition, an increase in comparable sales of 2.4% and store openings".

Source: newsroom.aholddelhaize.com

Malaysia: Grab driver-and delivery-partners lead the way in bringing festive cheer to communities nationwide

Grab Malaysia reported: "Leveraging the Grab ecosystem, Jaya Grocer played a crucial role in sponsoring the essentials for the homes such as but not limited to rice, flour, cooking oil, canned goods, cleaning supplies, and Mandarin oranges to usher in the new year".

Source: grab.com

Finland: Kesko reports revenue, profit and market share growth in 2025

Finnish retail conglomerate Kesko has reported group net sales of €12.5bln for its 2025 financial year, a 4.7% year-on-year increase, while comparable sales grew by 2.3%. Comparable operating profit was €4.8mln higher than the year before, at €654.9mln, while operating profit for the period increased to €631.3mln, up from €579.5mln previously.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Greece: AB Vassilopoulos expands network with acquisitions in Thessaloniki

AB Vassilopoulos announced it is expanding its supermarket network with the acquisition of 12 Agora Natali stores in Thessaloniki. This is taking the grocer's franchise network to over 400 stores across the country, with the cooperation of more than 250 entrepreneurs.

Source: ekathimerini.com

UK: Retailers see sales boost after 'drab' December

UK retailers saw a sales boost over January, following a "drab" December. Total retail revenues were up 2.7% year on year (YoY) for the four weeks to 4 to 31 January, according to the latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor. This was against 2.6% growth during January 2025.

Source: retailgazette.co.uk

China: Alibaba launches AI model to power robots as tech giants talk up 'physical AI'

Alibaba's new AI model called RynnBrain is focused on powering robots. One video released by Alibaba's DAMO Academy shows a robot identifying fruit and putting it in a basket.

Source: cnbc.com

Germany: METRO continues its growth trajectory in Q1 2025/26

METRO AG reported: "In the first quarter, sales increased by 3.2% in local currency, while reported sales grew by 2.6% to €8.8bln. The delivery business once again recorded the strongest growth. Adjusted EBITDA improved to €431mln".

Source: newsroom.metroag.de

UK sleepwalking into joblessness epidemic, Tesco boss warns

The UK is "sleepwalking into a quiet epidemic" of joblessness with millions of people out of work and on benefits, the boss of the nation's biggest supermarket chain has warned. Ashwin Prasad, who runs the UK arm of Tesco, said he believed far fewer people were in work than should be and that taxpayers were spending "an ever increasing proportion of our national income on out-of-work benefits".

Source: theguardian.com

JD.com announces JoyExpress, a new delivery service for Europe

"JoyExpress offers Europe a new delivery and logistics choice", said Axel Eggenwirth, Senior Director, Last Mile Europe, JINGDONG Logistics. "We look forward to bringing our industry-leading technology and capabilities to the market and consumers across France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK, while enhancing our supply chain logistics capabilities in sectors such as electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods and groceries".

Source: jdcorporateblog.com

Lidl US opening a fresh new store in Manhattan

Lidl US reported: "We're opening a new Lidl US location at 460 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016 on Wednesday, February 25. Break out your best fruit and veggie salad recipes; we dare you to find sweeter berries or juicier tomatoes!".

Source: mediacenter.lidl.com

US: Upside expands West Coast grocery footprint through new partnership with The Save Mart Companies

Upside reported: "Upside has officially launched a full regional rollout with The Save Mart Companies across nearly 200 stores in California and Nevada under the Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx banners".

Source: upside.com

US retailer Wesco taps Vroom tech to boost online sales to with expanded delivery operations

Wesco, a US convenience retailer in Western Michigan, reports that it has expanded its online offering with digital commerce provider Vroom Delivery to include third party marketplace orders with DoorDash.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Skip the reservation: Kroger makes Valentine's Day special with surf and turf savings

Kroger reported: "Do not miss out on savings with Kroger's hot features, BOGOs and weekly digital deals, including (Prices valid beginning February 11. Prices and products may vary by geography): Kroger Russet Potatoes $1.99 for five pounds; Get all your staples for the week: Blueberries $1.99 per pint, Pink Lady Apples and Cosmic Crisp Apples $1.49 per pound, General Mills Giant Size Cereals BOGO, Sargento Cheese 2 for $5, Chobani Greek Yogurt 4-Pack $2.49, Simple Truth Cage Free Eggs (18 count) $3.99, Private Selection 80% Ground Chuck $6.99 per pound and more!".

Source: prnewswire.com

Kroger's divisional shuffling continues with new Central Division president

Kroger has promoted Mike Goodwin, vice president of operations for the company's Fred Meyer Division, to president of its Central Division, which oversees stores from northwestern Ohio to southeastern Missouri, the company confirmed with Grocery Dive.

Source: grocerydive.com

Milestone for Marc Lore's Wonder as food delivery and technology startup hits 100 locations

Wonder, a food delivery and technology startup founded in 2018 and fronted by former Walmart U.S. eCommerce executive Marc Lore, has opened its 100th location Stateside.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com