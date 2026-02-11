Lima panel examines logistics impact on Peruvian blueberry exports

Logistics performance is increasingly influencing blueberry competitiveness in export markets. At the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026, a panel titled "How logistical efficiency redefines agro-export commercial success: challenges and opportunities" will examine how operational decisions impact costs, transit times, and commercial outcomes.

The session will focus on how infrastructure, operations, planning, and risk management at origin affect efficiency and compliance in destination markets. In blueberries, where temperature control, traceability, and timing are key variables, logistics performance can influence product condition and market access.

The panel will bring together six specialists from Peru, Chile, and Spain with experience across ports, foreign trade, export management, and cold chain operations.

Confirmed speakers include Gonzalo Ríos Polastri, Deputy General Manager at COSCO SHIPPING Ports Chancay Peru; José Moyano, Director at the Port Authority of Malaga; Antonio Cuenca, Foreign Trade Specialist; Mario Salazar, President of Agrícola Chavín and Director at Asociación Civil Frío Aéreo, as well as board member at ADEX and AGAP; Juan Pablo Avendaño, Agricultural Engineer specializing in agribusiness and Commercial Executive in reefers; and Nick Bonifaz, Owner of VE Logistics.

The discussion aims to connect port infrastructure, logistics coordination, and commercial management with blueberry performance in international markets. Topics will include space availability, transit times, coordination among stakeholders, and the cost implications of logistical decisions.

The panel will take place on Wednesday, March 11, from 11:10 to 12:00 at the Lima Convention Center, as part of the XXXIX International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026, scheduled for March 11 and 12, 2026.

The session is positioned to address current logistics challenges in blueberry export flows and explore how more predictable and integrated supply chains can support competitiveness in destination markets.

